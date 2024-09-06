E-Paper | September 06, 2024

Dar meets UK leaders to boost diplomatic ties

Atika Rehman Published September 6, 2024 Updated September 6, 2024 08:20am
Deputy Pri­me Minister Ishaq Dar meets with his British counterpart, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner in the UK on Sept 5, 2024. — X/IshaqDar
Deputy Pri­me Minister Ishaq Dar meets with his British counterpart, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner in the UK on Sept 5, 2024. — X/IshaqDar

LONDON: Deputy Pri­me Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar arrived in London on an official visit to strengthen diploma­tic relations between Pakis­tan and the United Kingdom.

During his visit, Mr Dar held a series of meetings, commencing with a discussion with his British counterpart, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner.

Mr Dar emphasised the importance of a strong partnership between Pakistan and the UK, highlighting how their bilateral and regional cooperation serves shared interests.

He also praised the contributions of the British-Pakistani community in fostering closer ties between the two nations.

Speaking to Dawn, Mr Dar said he would have more meetings over the next few days and that the trip has been “pleasant”.

He is expected to engage with Pakistani journalists during his visit.

Mr Dar also met British Foreign Secretary David Lammy. Both officials discussed existing bilateral relations and key regional issues. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to deepening its relationship with the UK and transforming the current partnership into a more robust strategic alliance.

Additionally, Mr Dar met Commonwealth Secre­tary General Patricia Scotland and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the Commonwealth. He confirmed Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

Apart from his meetings with government officials, Mr Dar is also scheduled to meet British parliamentarians and members of the Pakistani community.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Positive overtures
Updated 06 Sep, 2024

Positive overtures

It is hoped politicians refusing to frame Balochistan’s problems in black and white is taken as a positive overture by the province's people.
Capital poll delay
06 Sep, 2024

Capital poll delay

THE ECP has cancelled the local government elections in Islamabad for the third time subsequent to a recent ...
Perks galore
06 Sep, 2024

Perks galore

LET us assume government office in Pakistan is a ride on the gravy train, where perks, power and privilege become...
Fragile stability
Updated 05 Sep, 2024

Fragile stability

The only way forward towards long-term economic stability lies in broadening tax revenue base, increasing and diversifying exports, and attracting FDI.
Baloch voices
05 Sep, 2024

Baloch voices

AKHTAR Mengal, one of the most prominent voices from Balochistan in parliament, has nothing left to say. On Tuesday,...
Mpox alarm
05 Sep, 2024

Mpox alarm

PAKISTAN must take timely action before it ends up with a cluster of mpox cases. Our authorities would do well to...