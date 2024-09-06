Dar meets UK leaders to boost diplomatic ties

LONDON: Deputy Pri­me Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar arrived in London on an official visit to strengthen diploma­tic relations between Pakis­tan and the United Kingdom.

During his visit, Mr Dar held a series of meetings, commencing with a discussion with his British counterpart, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner.

Mr Dar emphasised the importance of a strong partnership between Pakistan and the UK, highlighting how their bilateral and regional cooperation serves shared interests.

He also praised the contributions of the British-Pakistani community in fostering closer ties between the two nations.

Speaking to Dawn, Mr Dar said he would have more meetings over the next few days and that the trip has been “pleasant”.

He is expected to engage with Pakistani journalists during his visit.

Mr Dar also met British Foreign Secretary David Lammy. Both officials discussed existing bilateral relations and key regional issues. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to deepening its relationship with the UK and transforming the current partnership into a more robust strategic alliance.

Additionally, Mr Dar met Commonwealth Secre­tary General Patricia Scotland and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the Commonwealth. He confirmed Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

Apart from his meetings with government officials, Mr Dar is also scheduled to meet British parliamentarians and members of the Pakistani community.

