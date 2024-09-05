FM Dar meets UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy to discuss bilateral relations: FO

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday held a meeting with United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy in London to discuss bilateral relations.

According to a statement released by the Foreign Office (FO), Dar, who is also the deputy prime minister, “underscored the importance of a strong Pakistan-UK partnership, advancing the wide-ranging bilateral agenda, and promoting regional peace and stability”.

The pair “reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and discussed regional issues of common interest”, the statement read.

The deputy prime minister expressed his interest in working with his UK counterpart on issues that concerned the two countries, which included climate change, opportunities for young people, and trade and investment.

He reaffirmed the country’s desire to transform its ties with the UK “into an enhanced strategic partnership”, lauding the contributions of British-Pakistanis in reinforcing relations between the two countries.

In return, “Foreign Secretary Lammy congratulated the Deputy Prime Minister Dar on Pakistan’s election to the UN Security Council and reaffirmed the UK’s support for Pakistan during its term,” the statement said.

In June, Pakistan was elected with a massive majority as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC), the world body’s power centre, garnering 182 votes in the 193-member General Assembly.

“The two ministers agreed to stay engaged in the run-up to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in October 2024,” the statement read.