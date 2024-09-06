E-Paper | September 06, 2024

Sindh govt defends decision to buy vehicles for assistant commissioners

Dawn Report Published September 6, 2024 Updated September 6, 2024 10:04am

KARACHI: The Sindh government has defended its decision to allocate Rs2 billion for purchasing double-cabin vehicles for assistant commissioners, saying ACs “are the backbone of pro­v­incial administration”.

“The Sindh government’s decision to allocate funds for new vehicles is a practical measure to ensure that field officers can perform their duties efficiently and effectively. It is essential to provide these officers with reliable transportation to reach far-flung areas and respond promptly to emergencies and administrative responsibilities,” said a statement released by the provincial government on Thursday.

It said that the last substantive procurement of vehicles for ACs was made in 2010 and 2012 when Suzuki Cultus cars were purchased. “Currently, most of these vehicles have far exceeded their useful life, with many having run nearly 0.8 million kilometres.”

It said that the procurement of “operational vehicles” for ACs was not unique to the Sindh government as other provinces had also provided their administrative officers with reliable transportation.

“Ensuring that field officers are equipped with functional and reliable vehicles is not a luxury but a necessity for maintaining the integrity and effectiveness of the provincial administration,” the statement added.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2024

