Azma Bokhari hints at Imran’s military trial

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said on Wednesday the PTI supremo Imran Khan would not be spared, hinting his trial might be held in a military court.

“If Imran Khan is involved in May 9 violence, he will have to be held accountable. During Imran Khan’s tenure, civilians had been tried in the military courts. Adiala’s prisoner will not be spared,” Ms Bokhari told a presser here.

Earlier, Punjab Law Minister Malik Sohaib Ahmad Barth had said no proposal was under consideration to send Imran Khan’s case to a military court.

“No summary regarding sending former prime minister Imran Khan’s cases to military courts has come to the provincial cabinet or the law department as yet. No such proposal is under consideration at the moment,” he had said.

Recalls how civilians were tried in military courts during PTI rule; Ali Muhammad Khan warns against any such attempt

A week ago, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar told media in Islamabad: “If needed, the Punjab government will decide to refer Imran Khan’s case to a military court. The prosecution of May 9 cases is being done by the Punjab government and it will decide to refer the case to a military court.”

The federal government spokesperson for legal affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik had claimed that Mr Khan’s cases concerning the violence on May 9 might go to military courts.

Reaction

Reacting to Ms Bokhari’s comments, PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan vehemently opposed the notion of trying Mr Khan in a military court.

“A military trial should not be held,” he said during an appearance on a private TV channel on Wednesday night, adding that in case it does happen, it will increase the distance between the people and the institutions.

Punjab govt performance

Azma Bokhari listed a number of the Punjab government initiatives since its inception six months ago.

“Some 80,000 people have registered for the ‘Apni Chhat Apna Gharenter link description here’ programme, and 800,000 registered for the ‘Kisan Card’. The provision of solar panels will give relief to the people of Punjab from heavy electricity bills,” she said.

The minister said when Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz launched the electricity relief programme, it met opposition. “Maryam Nawaz has been given a mandate by the people of Punjab and she is providing relief to them,” she said and claimed that since the PML-N government came to power, Punjab’s debt had decreased for the first time.

Using the Safe City Authority cameras, farmers had been arrested for burning stubble and this year, there would be a significant reduction in smog, Bokhari said.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2024