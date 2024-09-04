E-Paper | September 04, 2024

PM Shehbaz awards Rs2.5m to excavator operator for rescuing family stranded in Balochistan flood

APP Published September 4, 2024 Updated September 4, 2024 02:14pm
Mohibullah Kakar with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif — PID
A vehicle trapped in a flood being rescued by excavator operator — DawnNewsTV
A vehicle trapped in a flood being rescued by excavator operator — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday awarded Rs2.5 million to an excavator operator who had rescued a family stranded during the flood in Balochistan’s Qila Abdullah.

The prime minister, who invited the rescuer Mohibullah to the Prime Minister’s House, appreciated his courage to save the stranded family while risking his own life, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister Office (PMO).

In August, a vehicle trapped in a flood surge in the Kolk River was rescued by Mohibullah, who risked his life to rescue seven people from the vehicle.

“The whole nation including me feels proud of you. I deeply adore your love for humanity,” the prime minister said. “You are a nation’s hero as you showed the courage to save human lives.”

He said that Mohibullah had fulfilled the national responsibility by rescuing the stranded people without caring about his own life.

Besides awarding Rs2.5m, the prime minister also announced free education up to university level for Mohibullah’s children and free healthcare for his family.

“This an honor for me to meet the prime minister of Pakistan. I never thought so. While rescuing the stranded family, I never knew that the act would get that much popular countrywide,” Mohibullah said in the meeting.

He also thanked the prime minister for acknowledging his gesture and honouring him by inviting him to the PM House.

