E-Paper | September 04, 2024

Pope Francis arrives in Indonesia to begin ambitious Asia-Pacific tour

Reuters Published September 4, 2024 Updated September 4, 2024 10:48am
POPE Francis (in wheelchair) is being welcomed upon his arrival at Jakarta’s Soekarno–Hatta International Airport.—AFP
POPE Francis (in wheelchair) is being welcomed upon his arrival at Jakarta’s Soekarno–Hatta International Airport.—AFP

JAKARTA: Several excited Indonesians waved on Tuesday as a motorcade carried Pope Francis through the capital as he began the first leg of an ambitious Asia-Pacific tour expected to urge global action on climate change as part of his longest trip yet.

The 87-year-old pontiff, who will also visit East Timor, Singapore and Papua New Guinea over the next 10 days, was seated in a wheelchair as a lift disembarked him from a chartered aircraft at Jakarta airport.

Two children in traditional clothes presented a bouquet of local produce before the pope was greeted by Indonesia’s religious affairs minister, its Vatican envoy and several of its bishops on a red carpet flanked by honour guards. Pope Francis then drove off in a waiting car, waving and smiling. As his motorcade passed through Jakarta towards the Vati­can embassy, where he is staying, small crowds of people were seen waving excitedly.

“I’m so happy, I feel so blessed,” said Enny Rahail, 52, travelled 3,000 km to Jakarta from her home in southeast Maluku before standing for two hours in mid-day heat to wave to the pope outside the embassy. “As Indones­ians we are happy because the Catholic leader comes to our country,” said Enny, who called Pope Francis an “advocate for peace” and said she cried as the pope arrived.

The ageing pope was not set to attend any public events on Tuesday, to allow him time for rest after the 13-hour overnight flight from Rome. But shortly after arriving at the embassy, Francis held an informal meeting with a group of refugees living in Indonesia.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Inflation decline
Updated 04 Sep, 2024

Inflation decline

In the given circumstances, the ‘victory statement’ against inflation by the prime minister is a little premature.
Political lawfare
04 Sep, 2024

Political lawfare

The govt should know that its proposed legislation is projecting desperation, not power.
Test meltdown
04 Sep, 2024

Test meltdown

Pakistan cricket is struggling and something must change radically — perhaps a complete overhaul of the existing system.
The way out
03 Sep, 2024

The way out

Till the civilian leadership accepts that politics require compromise, nothing can be expected to change.
Land and power
03 Sep, 2024

Land and power

NO nexus is stronger than the link between political power and plots (land) in this country. This has always been ...
Degree drama
03 Sep, 2024

Degree drama

ELEMENTS within the state continue to employ underhanded, even farcical methods to silence their critics. Take the...