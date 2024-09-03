CM Bugti takes notice of fire in ‘historical’ Quetta college

QUETTA: The Balochistan chief minister and education minister have taken notice of the fire that gutted the building of Postgraduate Government Sciences College, one of the oldest education institutes in the province built in 1942.

Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti and Education Minister Raheela Hameed Durrani also ordered a high-level probe into the causes of the fire that destroyed the main teaching block, provincial government spokesman Shahid Rind said on Monday.

A committee, led by the secretary of Higher Education Commission, Balochistan, will conduct the inquiry into the incident and present a report to the higher authorities.

“A fire in the oldest educational institute is a very sad incident,” Mr Rind said, adding that the government’s first priority is to restart the teaching process on an emergency basis, for which arrangements are being made.

HEC official-led panel formed to probe the blaze that gutted govt college building

He said no further comments could be made until the probe is completed.

The probe committee visited the college’s IT section, classrooms and offices, which were damaged by the fire that broke out at 3am on Saturday.

The fire burnt down furniture, doors and other equipment, damaged at least 32 classrooms and offices in the main building and engulfed most parts of the college.

The area residents informed police about the incident, after which firefighters arrived at the scene. However, the operation to extinguish the fire was delayed as the gates of the college were closed. The police and firemen entered the premises after climbing the walls.

The fire was brought under control in half an hour.

Initial reports suggested the fire broke out due to a short circuit in the IT section.

Security at colleges

Earlier, Balochistan’s Colleges, Higher and Technical Education Department had written a letter to the additional chief secretary (home and tribal affairs) for deploying security personnel at educational institutions across the province.

The letter, dated Aug 28, said that in light of the prevailing law and order situation and the recent terrorist activities, it had become imperative to ensure the safety and security of educational institutions.

Given the critical role that these institutions play in shaping the future of our province, it is “essential that they are adequately protected against any potential threats”.

“In view of the situation, the home department should conduct a comprehensive security audit of all educational institutions across the province, including universities, general and professional colleges, technical institutions, polytechnics, Balochistan residential and cadet colleges,” the letter stated.

The education department had requested the authorities concerned to take appropriate measures for the security of educational institutes.

Minister visits college

The education minister, Ms Du­­ranai and other officials also visited the damaged college building.

The principal and other staff briefed them about the details of the incident and said that even though the building, classrooms, and section were badly affected, the record remained safe.

Leaders of political parties, including PkMAP, PPP, PML-N, Pashtoonkhwa National Awami Party and PTI, have expressed serious concerns over the fire incident in the oldest college of Quetta.

The parties also demanded an impartial inquiry into the fire incident.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2024