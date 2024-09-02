Govt attempts to clear air over rightsizing plan

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Sunday claimed to have given “due weightage” to the recommendations given by economist Dr Kaiser Bengali and reviewed six federal ministries and its allied departments for rightsizing in the “first phase”.

The explanation from the government a day after Dr Bengali announced his resignation from the austerity committee, the rightsizing committee, and the government expenditure committee, in letters sent to Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Cab­inet Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal.

Mentioning that the government did not appear committed to implementing the committees’ recommendations, which included abolishing 17 divisions and 50 departments, Dr Bengali cited dissatisfaction with the government’s ap­p­­­­r­oach to reducing expenditures.

In the first phase, six federal ministries were reviewed, of which, the committee approved wrapping up of the one ministry. Similarly, two other ministries were being merged, the government claimed.

Claims positions in all grades being abolished after Dr Kaiser’s resignation

The economist accused the government of protecting the jobs of higher-grade officers while laying off lower-cadre employees in an attempt to cut costs.

He pointed out that eliminating officer positions could save Rs30 billion, but the government instead opted to reduce the workforce in Grades 1 to 16, a move he argued would further damage the economy.

On Sunday, however, the federal government claimed that not only lower positions, but all posts from Grade 1 to 22 were being rightsized. Two Grade 22 and many other positions from Grade 17 to 21 would be abolished under its rightsizing plan, it added.

Dr Bengali is scheduled to address a press conference in Karachi on the matter today (Monday).

The government said that more than 60,000 government posts, including those between Grade 17 and 22, could become surplus under the rightsizing plan.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2024