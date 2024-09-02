Landlord in Sargodha held for killing farm employee

SARGODHA: The Kot Momin police have arrested a landlord for abducting and killing his young employee on suspicion of theft. The police arrested the suspect after the body of Mazhar was found in a sugarcane field.

The police said suspect Aamir confessed to kidnapping and killing Mazhar on Aug 24. The incident came to light after Muhammad Aslam, a close relative of the deceased, filed a complaint with the police on Aug 30 that Mazhar had quit his job after not receiving his salary from Aamir and did not return to work despite repeated requests from the landlord.

The police investigation revealed that Aamir had allegedly abducted Mazhar and was seen torturing him on Aug 24. On Aug 30, police received information about human remains found in the field. Locals informed the police that Mazhar had been missing for some time and that the remains might belong to him.

The police arrested Aamir who said he suspected Mazhar of stealing valuable belongings from him and, in a fit of anger, tortured him to death. He then disposed of the body in a sugarcane field.

The police shifted the body to the hospital for a post-mortem examination. The case against Aamir has now been amended to include charges of murder.

Separately, Shehbaz was killed by armed men over an enmity. The police registered a murder case against six people and handed over the body to the victim’s family after a post-mortem. The suspects fled the scene after the shooting.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2024