E-Paper | August 30, 2024

PSX limps to recovery as shares climb more than 100 points

Dawn.com Published August 30, 2024 Updated August 30, 2024 04:47pm
Bullish momentum witnessed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on August 30 — PSX data portal
Bullish momentum witnessed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on August 30 — PSX data portal

Shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued to trade in the green on Friday as the index climbed more than 400 points in intraday trade.

The KSE-100 benchmark index climbed 446.50, or 0.57 per cent, to stand at 78,796.16 points from the previous close of 78,349.66 at 11:44am. However, the index failed to hold its position and closed at 78,488.21, up by 138.55 points or 0.18pc, from the previous close.

Mohammed Sohail, the chief executive of Topline Securities, said that the initial momentum in the market was due to expectations of Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) — a provider of global indices for passive investments —“rebalancing inflows”.

Additionally, he said that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data — which measures household inflation and includes statistics about price change for categories of household expenditure — will be released on Monday with the “market expecting August CPI near 10pc”.

Previously, Pakistan’s CPI in July rose 11.1 per cent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, Awais Ashraf, director research at AKD Securities, said that the bullish momentum was “strengthened following Moody’s rating upgrade”.

On Thursday, the index had rallied after a period of uncertainty due to Moody’s upgrading Pakistan’s rating to Caa2 and its outlook to “positive”. The rating agency had said its decision to upgrade was due to “Pakistan’s improving macroeconomic conditions and moderately better government liquidity and external positions, from very weak levels”.

Ashraf added that the trajectory was amplified by the “ECC’s approval of an incentive scheme to boost remittances, which eases concerns on external financing pressures”.

Earlier, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet had approved an attractive incentives package for banks and foreign exchange companies to enhance home remittances through official channels.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Credit rating upgrade
Updated 30 Aug, 2024

Credit rating upgrade

Pakistan’s economy still isn’t in a position to hold its own without multilateral and bilateral help.
Refugee problem
30 Aug, 2024

Refugee problem

THE authorities are once again mobilising to ‘repatriate’ Afghan refugees, around half a million of whom have...
Press club curbs
Updated 30 Aug, 2024

Press club curbs

The state’s decision to curb activities at the Quetta Press Club is, in fact, a move towards enforcing censorship.
Delayed approval
29 Aug, 2024

Delayed approval

Much of the worry over the loan stems from a lack of transparency regarding the cause of delay rather than the delay itself.
Traders’ strike
29 Aug, 2024

Traders’ strike

BARELY two months into the new fiscal year, the pressure groups have become active. On Wednesday, traders and...
‘Digital inclusion’
29 Aug, 2024

‘Digital inclusion’

PAKISTAN can be an odd place. Here, high functionaries of the state can — with a straight face — hold forth on...