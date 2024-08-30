E-Paper | August 30, 2024

Abductors release videos of brothers kidnapped from Dera

Muhammad Irfan Mughal Published August 30, 2024 Updated August 30, 2024 08:20am

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Thursday released videos of two of three men, including a senior army officer, kidnapped from D.I. Khan the previous day.

The officer and his two brothers were kidnapped from a mosque in their native area, Mohalla Khadr Khel of Kalachi tehsil, when they were receiving people who had come to condole with them over their father’s demise.

The suspected militants forcefully took away the three brothers, one of whom worked for the Rawal­­pindi Cantonment Board and the other for Nadra.

In separate videos, two of the abducted men said they were “far away” from the “government-controlled areas”.

The two brothers were seen sitting in front of a black cloth, surrounded by gunmen whose faces were cropped.

“We are safe and far away from the government [controlled] areas and in the custody of the Taliban. We request the government and higher authorities to accept the Taliban’s demands as soon as possible to ensure our release,” said the two men.

They urged their relatives not to post anything about their kidnapping on social media.

There has been no official statement by the ISPR.

Reports suggest there were more people kidnapped along with the three brothers, but Dawn could not independently verify this information.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Credit rating upgrade
Updated 30 Aug, 2024

Credit rating upgrade

Pakistan’s economy still isn’t in a position to hold its own without multilateral and bilateral help.
Refugee problem
30 Aug, 2024

Refugee problem

THE authorities are once again mobilising to ‘repatriate’ Afghan refugees, around half a million of whom have...
Press club curbs
30 Aug, 2024

Press club curbs

THE state’s decision to curb activities at the Quetta Press Club is, in fact, a move towards enforcing censorship....
Delayed approval
29 Aug, 2024

Delayed approval

Much of the worry over the loan stems from a lack of transparency regarding the cause of delay rather than the delay itself.
Traders’ strike
29 Aug, 2024

Traders’ strike

BARELY two months into the new fiscal year, the pressure groups have become active. On Wednesday, traders and...
‘Digital inclusion’
29 Aug, 2024

‘Digital inclusion’

PAKISTAN can be an odd place. Here, high functionaries of the state can — with a straight face — hold forth on...