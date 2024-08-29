Balochistan IGP changed in wake of terrorist attacks

ISLAMABAD/QUETTA: In the wake of the recent wave of terrorism in Balochistan, the federal government on Wednesday removed Balo­chistan IGP Abdul Khalique Sheikh from his post and appointed Moazzam Jah Ansari as the new IG of Balochistan Police.

According to notifications issued by the Establishment Division on Wednesday, BS-21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) Abdul Khalique Sheikh has been removed from the position and another PSP officer of BS-22 Moazzam Jah Ansari has been appointed as IGP of Balochistan.

Mr Sheikh has been directed to report to the Establishment Division “with immediate effect and until further orders”.

The notification for the appointment of the new IG of Balochistan says: “With the approval of the Federal Government, Mr Moazzam Jah Ansari, a BS-22 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently, serving as Commandant, Frontier Constabulary (FC), under Interior Division, is transferred and posted as Provincial Police Officer (PPO), Government of Balochistan, with immediate effect and until further orders.”

Police register case against unknown militants for killing 23 passengers in Musakhail district

Later in the day, the newly-appointed IGP called on President Asif Ali Zardari.

According to a statement issued by the Presidency, the president stressed the need for taking effective measures to improve law and order situation in Balochistan.

The president expressed his best wishes to the new IGP for the smooth performance of his duties, the statement said.

Balochistan is consistently facing incidents of terrorism as earlier this week at least 50 people, including 14 security men, lost their lives in different parts of province after dozens of militants affiliated with the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) — a separatist outfit — had gone on a rampage across the province, storming police stations, blowing up railway tracks, and setting fire to almost three dozen vehicles.

Following recent incidents, President Zardari stressed the need for taking all possible steps to improve security situation in Balochistan and called for effective measures for the complete elimination of terrorists.

The newly-appointed Balochistan IGP, Moazzam Jah Ansari, calls on President Asif Ali Zardari, at Aiwan-i-Sadr, on Wednesday.—White Star

The president expressed these views during a meeting with Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi and Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti who called on him to discuss a security and law and order situation in the province on Tuesday.

Case registered against militants

Meanwhile, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Balochistan Police on Wednesday registered a case against unknown militants for killing of 23 passengers in the Rara Shram area of Musakhail district.

The case has been registered by CTD of Loralai on behalf of the Station House Officer (SHO) of CTD under Anti-Terrorism Act and other clauses of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the FIR, the SHO of Counter Terrorism Department of Loralai said that on the night of August 25, he heard huge blasts and heavy firing. He said that under SOPs, he went on the roof of the police station and saw continuing heavy firing and blasts till 3am.

He further said in the FIR that after reaching additional forces, when he went to the site, he saw blood-stained bodies of bus passengers and truck drivers. He said that 23 people were killed and five others were injured in the blasts and firing, which include three security personnel and other people travelling in the passage buses.

The majority of dead and injured belonged to different areas of Pun­jab, while two victims of firing were from Duki and Loralai. He said in his statement that around two dozen vehicles were damaged. He further said that on the night of 25 and 26 August terrorist incidents took place in 10 districts of Balochistan, but in Musakhail, the killing was the biggest incident of human loss.

He said the armed men blocked the Loralai-Dera Ghazi Khan Highway and intercepted passenger buses at Rara Shram area of Musakhail district and after identifying passengers belonging to Punjab, offloaded 27 people and later opened fire, killing 23 passengers and injuring five others.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2024