Street criminal in Karachi sentenced to 23 years in prison

KARACHI: A sessions court on Wednesday sentenced a street criminal to a collective of 23 years in prison for committing offences including robbery, possession of illegal arms and an encounter with police.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (East) Shahid Ali Memon found Javed Jokhio guilty and sentenced him on four counts: seven years each under Sections 397 (robbery) and 324 (attempt to murder), and two years under Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The accused was also sentenced to an additional seven years for possession of an illegal weapon under the provision of the Sindh Arms Act 2013, while the court also imposed a fine of Rs20,000. On default, he would serve additional imprisonment.

However, the court ruled that all sentences would run concurrently, with the highest sentence being seven years.

Judge rules such offenders do not deserve any leniency

“The current situation of Karachi city, where, many people have lost their lives at the hands of such robbers, who after putting undue pressure rob them in desire of moveable and immovable property, therefore, in the betterment of the society, such offenders do not deserve any leniency and they are liable to be strictly punished in accordance with law, so no other person could commit such kind of offences,” the judge observed.

After pronouncing the verdict, the judge directed the police to take the accused into custody, as he had appeared before the court on bail.

According to state prosecutor Syed Khursheed Abbas Bukhari, the complainant informed the police that in September 2021, at midnight, he was on his way to Alladin Park in Gulshan-i-Iqbal. During this time, two individuals on a 125cc motorbike stopped him at gunpoint and snatched his mobile phone and other valuable belongings. However, upon spotting a police mobile, the robbers opened fire.

In the ensuing exchange of gunfire, one of the accused, Umair Ali, managed to escape, while the police apprehended the other suspect, Javed Jokhio. During the search, the police recovered a 30-bore pistol and the snatched mobile phone on the spot.

During the trial, the prosecution produced three witnesses against the accused to support its case.

The state prosecutor argued before the court that the prosecution had brought sufficient oral as well as documentary evidence against the accused beyond any shadow of a doubt and prayed for awarding his conviction.

On the other hand, the defence counsel contended that the memo of arrest was made and the case property was sealed at the police station. He claimed the police had booked his client in the bogus case while they also foisted upon his client a fake recovery of a weapon.

However, the court rejected the defence plea and noted that the accused neither produced any witness in their support nor brought evidence to prove his innocence.

Two separate FIRs were registered at the Aziz Bhatti police station under Sections 397 (Robbery or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 324 (attempt to murder), and 34 (common intention) of the PPC read with Section 23 (i) (a) of the Sindh Arms Act 2013.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2024