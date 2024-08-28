PM shows mailed fist to militants, offers talks too

• Shehbaz says all resources at army’s disposal to uproot menace; states militants want to stop uplift through CPEC

• Cabinet backs ECC’s decision to approve Rs60bn for Azm-i-Istehkam operation

• Dar describes dialogue with TTP as a ‘big blunder’

• Senators discuss National Action Plan

ISLAMABAD: A day after at least 50 people lost their lives in militant attacks across Balochistan, the government reiterated the resolve to “uproot” terrorism while keeping the door of dialogue open for those willing to abide by the Constitution.

Separately, senators called for across-the-board consensus on a strategy to deal with the threat of terrorism.

Addressing the federal cabinet on Tuesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the armed forces would be provided with all resources to root out terrorism at all costs.

“We have told the armed forces of Pakistan that whatever resources they need would be provided by cutting down other expenditures. There would be no shortage of funds,” said the PM.

The cabinet endorsed the decision of its Econo­mic Coordination Commi­ttee (ECC) to approve Rs60 billion for Operation Azm-i-Istehkam.

The initial disbursement of Rs20bn in the first phase would be immediately released, with the remaining funds to be released on a need-to-need basis.

The PM said the “time for wiping out terrorism has come”, adding that it is the “unwavering resolve” of the army chief to end terrorism at all costs. “There are no two opinions. The entire nation is unanimous about this.”

At the same time, the prime minister said doors for dialogue “were open and would remain open” for those who believe in Pakistan and “respect its national flag and the Constitution”.

“However, there would be no talks with the enemies and terrorists, nor any clemency.”

‘TTP operating out of Afghanistan’

The PM said it is no longer a secret that the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was operating from Afghanistan.

Pakistan had informed the Afghan government of its concerns and conducted effective operations against terrorists, he added.

He said the only objective of the ongoing wave of terrorism in Balochistan was to “create anarchy in the country” and “hamper the progress”.

“They want to disrupt the development of Balochistan and other parts of the country through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor,” the prime minister said, while referring to the terrorists’ intentions.

The PM said he would soon visit Balochistan and hold detailed consultations for immediate actions on the ground. “We have to move forward with complete determination. There is no space for any kind of weakness. There is no question of debility.”

Another olive branch

On the other hand, Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar while speaking in the Senate offered the “disgruntled Baloch separatists” to hold talks with the government but made it clear that “violence in the name of anger” was not acceptable.

He said political consensus was crucial to deal with economic and security challenges.

He urged political forces to “sit together and find a practical way forward to eliminate terrorism and bring about economic stability”.

Responding to various points raised by the senators, Mr Dar said dialogues should be held with those who “believe in Pakistan”.

The elements involved in “creating chaos and killing innocent people in the name of estrangement” should be condemned by all.

He said the terrorists were “playing in the hands of Pakistan’s enemies” to create instability.

According to Mr Dar, parliament must collectively determine a way forward to overcome the prevailing unrest in Balochistan, and the government will implement those decisions.

He said state had collectively decided to launch the operations Zarb-i-Azb and Raddul Fasaad to counter terrorism after the Army Public School attack in 2014.

As a result, the law and order situation improved, but in the recent past, terrorists were brought back and released from jails, the deputy PM claimed.

He said talks with the banned TTP were a “big blunder” and underlined the need to set aside politics in matters of national interest.

Earlier, Senate Opposition Leader Shibli Faraz said his party believed political issues should be resolved politically and the use of force should be the last resort.

Expressing concern over the terrorist attacks, he said the “nation wants to know what was happening”.

He said law and order was linked with economic development and a government “lacking legitimacy and public support” cannot bring positive change.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman condemned the attacks and called for more parliamentary oversight on the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP).

She said there was no such thing as a “good terrorist” or a “bad terrorist”.

“A terrorist is unmistakably a terrorist. Anyone who takes up arms in any country is deemed a terrorist. Let there be no confusion on this matter.”

“The country has conducted successful counter-terrorism operations … There is no need to reinvent the wheel. However, parliament should exercise oversight to ensure the effective implementation of NAP,” Ms Rehman said.

ANP President Aimal Wali Khan said terms and conditions for the resettlement of 40,000 terrorists should be made public.

He sought an inquiry against former generals Qamar Javed Bajwa and Faiz Hameed, former president Arif Alvi and ex-KP CM Mahmood Khan to ask them about the resettlement of terrorists.

PML-N leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui, in his speech, asked how many points of the NAP have been implemented in the last ten years.

He also called for a collective strategy and emphasised the door for dialogue “should be shut”. According to Mr Siddiqui, the enemies of Pakistan were providing money and weapons to terrorists.

Published in Dawn, August 28th, 2024