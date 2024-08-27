Torrential downpour breaks 48-year record in Multan as Wasa imposes rain emergency

Multan experienced a record-breaking torrential downpour on Tuesday, the highest of the previous 48 years, as a rain emergency was imposed by the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa).

Rainfall figures from Wasa as of 8:45pm showed that Chungi No 9 disposal station received 172 millimetres of rain, Kirri Jamandan disposal station received 137mm and Old Shujaabad Road disposal station received 90mm of rain.

A statement from the agency said the previous rainfall record was 134.5mm in 1976.

It added that Wasa Managing Director (MD) Khalid Raza Khan imposed a rain emergency and a drainage operation was underway with the MD continuously monitoring the operation.

Wasa said that MD Khan instructed all deputy directors to inspect the roads in their jurisdiction and remove the manhole covers on all roads while Multan Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sindhu visited different areas of the city to review drainage arrangements and directed that operations be sped up.

The agency also submitted a report to Multan Commissioner Maryam Khan, DC Sindhu and Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Irfan Ali Kathia.

The Wasa MD requested the public to follow precautionary measures during the rains.

He said that people should stay away from electricity poles during the rain as they could be dangerous, adding that people should avoid going to places where water has accumulated.

“Prevent children from playing in the rain and keep them indoors,” he said.

Separately, the Punjab PDMA issued an alert about torrential rains in southern and central Punjab from Tuesday-Saturday.