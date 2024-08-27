E-Paper | August 27, 2024

Aurangzeb discusses tax strategies

Mubarak Zeb Khan Published August 27, 2024 Updated August 27, 2024 10:55am
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired the Steering Committee Meeting on the Pakistan Raises Revenue Program (PRRP) at the Finance Division, Islamabad on August 26, 2024 — PID
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired the Steering Committee Meeting on the Pakistan Raises Revenue Program (PRRP) at the Finance Division, Islamabad on August 26, 2024 — PID

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has constituted a focal committee to develop various initiatives and reforms to broaden the tax base, improve tax compliance, and reduce revenue leakages.

The committee will receive feedback from three distinct working groups working on these targets to develop larger and more uniform recommendations to present to the prime minister, a senior tax official told Dawn on Monday.

On Monday, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired the Steering Committee Meeting on the Pakistan Raises Revenue Programme (PRRP). The committee was constituted under the World Bank project to reform the FBR.

An official announcement said the meeting focused on strategies to enhance Pakistan’s revenue generation capacity. During the meeting, participants discussed various initiatives and reforms to broaden the tax base, improve tax compliance, and reduce revenue leakages. The committee explored innovative approaches to enhance the efficiency of tax collection mechanisms and ensure equitable distribution of the tax burden.

The meeting concluded with a strong consensus on the need for concerted efforts to implement the PRRP and achieve its objectives. The government will continue to engage with stakeholders and take necessary steps to ensure the successful implementation of the program.

The majority of this committee’s members also serve on two other committees, resulting in duplication of work.

Published in Dawn, August 27th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Balochistan attacks
27 Aug, 2024

Balochistan attacks

The centre cannot ignore Baloch voices anymore, especially those who condemn violence and want peace and genuine efforts for change.
Political games
27 Aug, 2024

Political games

THE government appears to be set on getting its way, even if it means upsetting the distribution of power envisioned...
Ugly sectarianism
27 Aug, 2024

Ugly sectarianism

AFTER a period of relative calm, a dangerous bout of sectarianism rocked Karachi on Sunday, leaving at least two men...
Abandoned farmers
26 Aug, 2024

Abandoned farmers

THE consequences of Pakistan’s lackadaisical approach to climate change have become painfully evident. This year,...
Delayed funds
Updated 26 Aug, 2024

Delayed funds

Of late, though, China, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE appear a bit hesitant to lend a helping hand as promptly.
Missing freedoms
26 Aug, 2024

Missing freedoms

THE global community has shone a harsh light on the fraying social contract between Pakistan’s people and state, ...