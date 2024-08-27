President, PM condemn terrorist attacks in Balochistan, KP

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday strongly condemned terrorist attacks in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reiterating the nation’s resolve to wipe out terrorism with a renewed commitment.

President Zardari and PM Shehbaz, in separate yet similar statements, denounced the senseless violence that claimed the lives of innocent civilians and security personnel alike.

Known for his tough stance on terrorism, President Zardari was quick to condemn the attacks, describing the perpetrators as “enemies of humanity”. He reiterated the nation’s resolve to continue fighting terrorism, saying: “The killing of innocent people is tantamount to killing the entire mankind.”

He said the nation stood with the brave security forces and law enforcement agencies. With the help of the entire nation, the scourge of terrorism would be eliminated from across the country, he said.

Renew resolve to purge terrorists from across the country

The president and the premier particularly expressed their grief over the loss of precious lives in the Musakhel attack and called for taking the perpetrators to task. They prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed souls and strength for the bereaved families to bear the loss.

“The killing of innocent people is tantamount to killing the entire mankind. The terrorists are enemies of the country, nation, and humanity,” the president said.

PM Shehbaz directed the law enforcement agencies to carry out an immediate probe into the incident and also instructed the authorities to cooperate with victim families and extend urgent medical care to the injured. “The perpetrators of this attack will be given an exemplary punishment. No form of terrorism is acceptable in the country. Our fight against terrorism will continue till the complete elimination of the scourge.”

President Zardari also condemned the terrorist incidents in Razmak Bazaar, North Wa­­zi­r­­istan, and Kalat. He exp­ressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of security personnel during clearance operations in Balochistan.

He said the nation stood with the valiant security forces and law enforcement agencies.

“With the help of the entire nation, the nefarious intentions of terrorist elements will be thwarted,” the president added.

He appreciated the bravery and spirit of personnel who embraced martyrdom in the incidents. He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the martyrs, high ranks in Jannah and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with equanimity.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was equally vocal in his condemnation, directed the law enforcement agencies to conduct an immediate probe into the incidents. He vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice, saying: “The nation will never forget the sacrifices of the police and security forces. Such cowardly attacks cannot undermine our morale.”

As the nation mourns the loss of citizens, the leaders’ words serve as a call to action.

The PM pledged to continue the fight against terrorism, saying: “We will uproot all forms of terrorism. The cowardly activities of terrorists cannot shake our resolve.” He said that such cowardly attack could not undermine the nation’s morale. He said that the nation stood by the security forces in the war against terrorism and that the terrorists’ nefarious designs to disturb the country’s peace would never succeed.

While strongly condemning a terrorist attack in Kalat that claimed lives of police and Levies personnel, the prime minister expressed grief over the martyrdom of the security personnel and prayed for the martyred as well as the recovery of the injured.

According to a PM Office statement, he also prayed for strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss and directed the authorities concerned to extend the best possible medical treatment to the injured.

He also paid tributes to the personnel of security forces who embraced martyrdom during operations against terrorists in various areas of Balochistan. He said the timely actions of security forces foiled the nefarious designs of the terrorists. He said the entire nation stood with its brave security forces.

He vowed to uproot all forms of terrorism, adding that the cowardly activities of terrorists could not shake the nation’s resolve.

Offering his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the prime minister prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs in Jannah.

Governor condemns killing

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail on Monday strongly condemned the killing of travellers after offloading them from trucks and buses on an inter-provincial highway in Musakhel district.

In a condolence message, he expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of passengers in Musakhel.

He directed the law enforcement agencies to arrest the elements involved in this worst incident of terrorism and bring them to justice.

The governor extended condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased and prayed for the souls of the departed to grant the high ranks in Jannah.

