‘One institution’ being blamed for security mess: Imran

• Rules out reconciliation without polls accountability

• Judge miffed at stalled proceedings in £190m graft case

• PTI moves IHC for recovery of missing workers

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed concern over the law and order situation in Balochistan and Punjab, saying “an institution is being blamed for this mess”.

Talking to reporters after the hearing of the £190 million corruption reference at Adiala Jail, he said the PTI would only consider the option of national reconciliation after the redressal of its grievances.

The former premier ruled out the possibility of a national reconciliation without accountability for the “fraud general elections”. He also talked about Pakistan’s defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in the first match of the two-match Test series.

The former captain said cricket is the only popular game that people watch on television, but an “incompetent yet “well-connected chairman” ruined the sport.

“History has been written after Bangladesh defeated Pakistan,” Mr Khan said, while referring to the team’s defeat by 10 wickets in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Mr Khan questioned the credibility of Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and claimed he has $5m worth of property in the name of his spouse in Dubai.

He also accused Mr Naqvi of being involved in the wheat scandal and election rigging during his time as the Punjab caretaker chief minister. He said that the incumbent government has failed to bring reforms, reduce its expenditures and increase revenue.

Only an elected government with a real mandate can take such measures, Mr Khan said. He claimed that reputed multinational companies and professionals are leaving Pakistan, and if someone criticises the people in power, they are branded as “digital terrorists”.

Mr Khan once again denied having any contact with the establishment, claiming he was kept in a hot cell in humid conditions and scorching heat.

“Yet I haven’t demanded any favour for myself.”

Court proceedings

Earlier, the cross-examination of the prosecution witness — the investigation officer — couldn’t be concluded even in the 10th hearing of the case.

During the proceedings on Monday, the lead counsel for Mr Khan and his spouse, Bushra Bibi, were not present and their associates sought an adjournment till Sept 3.

The accountability court judge, Nasir Javed Rana, expressed displeasure and remarked that the law enforcement agencies deploy over 200 personnel for every hearing, but the court proceedings are not moving forward.

He also said Mr Khan holds regular meetings with his party’s leaders and talks to the media on every date.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor pointed out that about a dozen lawyers have signed the Wakalatnama of Mr Khan and requested the court to mark the attendance of the counsel present in the courtroom.

The judge warned that the law would take its course if the defence counsel didn’t cross-examine the witness on the next date.

During the hearing, Bushra Bibi told the judge that her barrack was infested with rats. On her complaint, the judge directed the deputy superintendent to cull the rats.

Later, further proceedings were adjourned till Aug 29.

Aleema talks to media

Talking to reporters outside the jail, Mr Khan’s sister Aleema Khan criticised the frequent transfers of jail staff.

She said it was ironic that the staff has been changed “six times” even when security guards are kept at a fair distance from her brother’s cell.

She claimed that the Aug 22 rally was postponed on the government’s request, but the gathering on Sept 8 would be “held at all costs”.

PTI moves IHC

In a separate development, the PTI on Monday filed a petition before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the recovery of its missing activists.

PTI General Secretary Omar Ayub Khan filed the petition citing secretaries of interior and defence ministries, Federal Investigation Agency director-general and Islamabad Police inspector general as respondents.

The petition said that in the recent crackdown, 16 party workers were picked up, some of whom have returned, while the whereabouts of the rest were still not known.

The petition stated that the court has already declared enforced disappearance “ultra vires to constitutional provisions related to fundamental rights”.

It requested the court to declare the disappearances of PTI activists as unconstitutional. It also requested the court to issue directions to the respondents to dete­rmine any role of the government officials in the alleged enforced disappearances.

Published in Dawn, August 27th, 2024