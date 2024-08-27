Chehlum processions conclude peacefully across Sindh amid strict security

KARACHI: Mourning processions across the province, including Karachi, to mark the chehlum of Imam Husain culminated peacefully amid tight security on Monday.

Authorities had suspended cellular services across Karachi and other parts of the province since the night between Sunday and Monday as part of their security plan. The service was gradually restored late in the night.

The Sindh home department had also imposed a ban on pillion riding across the province on Monday.

Processions were taken out in all big and small cities of the province, where police and Rangers made elaborate security arrangements.

Mobile phone services remain suspended throughout the day and past midnight in Karachi and many other cities

In Karachi, the main procession was taken out from Nishtar Park and culminated at Imambargah Hussainia Iranian after passing through its traditional route.

Heavy contingents of police and Rangers were deployed at Numaish and its adjoining areas of the metropolis.

The traffic police made alternative arrangements for vehicular traffic as roads on the route of the central procession were closed by placing containers on the entry/exit points.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori visited the Nishter Park and reviewed the arrangements for the main chehlum procession. He was briefed about the measures adopted by the police and local administration.

In the afternoon, Sindh Home Minister Zia Lanjar visited the Central Police Office (CPO), where he monitored security at the central command and control centre.

“Security from Nishtar Park to Hussainia Iranian must be made exceptional in every aspect. Our priority should be to strengthen inter-district coordination to ensure a peaceful and secure chehlum from Karachi to Kashmore,” he told the police.

Officials said that the mobile service was suspended at the request of the province to maintain law and order.

They said that the suspension of cellular services across Karachi and parts of Sindh came against the backdrop of Sunday’s violence in Gulbahar in which two people were shot dead, nine others injured and several vehicles were set on fire.

