Arif Alvi ‘unwilling’ to play role in mending PTI internal rifts

ISLAMABAD: Best by internal differences, the PTI has found itself in a new predicament as former president Arif Alvi has expressed reluctance to head the committee formed to bridge gaps among different groups.

Sources have told Dawn the former president has not given his consent to play the role of a mediator.

“We have been trying to convince him to play his role. In case [he] declines, we may look for some other figure who has to be acceptable and well respected for all sections of the party,” a senior leader said while wishing not to be quoted.

The PTI leader said Mr Alvi’s name was proposed as the committee’s head, and after taking all the groups on board, he was supposed to give recommendations in a week.

The PTI has been severely affected by internal divisions with several party leaders having formed their own groups, according to reports. Each group tries to get close to the PTI founding chairman Imran Khan.

These groupings exist at both federal and provincial levels, and these divisions have been laid bare on several occasions when party leaders openly criticised each other and indulged in recriminations.

