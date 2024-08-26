E-Paper | August 26, 2024

NDMA issues flood, landslide alert as more rains forecast

APP Published August 26, 2024 Updated August 26, 2024 08:00am

ISLAMABAD: The Nati­onal Emergency Operat­ions Center (NEOC) of the National Disaster Manag­ement Authority (NDMA) anticipated more rain and thundershower across the country from August 26th to 29th.

In the first phase, Pun­jab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) will receive downpour, followed by showers in Sindh and Balochistan.

Heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in hilly areas and flood may also occur in low-lying areas of Gujra­nwala division, Lahore division, Sahiwal division, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Attock, Murree, Galliyat, Chakwal, Tala Gang, Jhe­lum, Bahawalnagar, Baha­w­­alpur, Rahimyar Khan; Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajan­pur, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Khan­pur, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar in Punjab. Also, Malakand, Hazara and Peshawar divisions, Mardan, Swabi, Han­gu, Karak, Kohat, Orakzai, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D.I. Khan, Tank, Kurram, Waziristan may experience downpour, the authority announced on Sunday.

The NDMA urged all relevant officials and people in general to take necessary precautions to mitigate the potential impacts of flooding in low-lying areas and landslides in hilly areas.

It issued instructions to all relevant departments to alert emergency response teams and mobilise resources.

Published in Dawn, August 26th, 2024

