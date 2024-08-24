Met Office forecasts heavy rain in Pakistan’s southern parts from Aug 25

• Sindh, Balochistan, south Punjab districts to receive downpour

• Authorities advised to prepare for flash floods, torrents

• Activist blames PDMA inaction for extensive damage in Nasirabad

RAWALPINDI: The Pakis­tan Meteorological Depart­ment (PMD) has issued a forecast for torrential rains, especially in the southern region, from August 25 to 29.

In an advisory issued on Friday, PMD said a low-pressure weather system, currently located over West Bengal, is likely to move westwards during the next couple of days and may reach the country’s southern coasts on Aug 25.

Under the influence of this weather system, strong monsoon currents could result in rainfall, wind and thundershower in Karachi, Hydera­bad, Dadu, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Shaheed Benazir­abad, Jam­shoro, Tando Allahyar, Tando Mohammad Khan, Thar­parkar, Nagarparkar, Mithi, Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, Mat­iari, Sanghar, Sukkur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Khair­pur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Nausharo Feroze from Aug 25 to 29 with occasional gaps.

In Balochistan, similar weather is expected in Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbela, Awaran, Nasirabad, Sibi, Jaffarbad, Kohlu, Harnai, Dera Bugti, Zhob, Quetta, Ziarat, Sherani, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Barkhan, Loralai, Mastung, Bolan, Jhal Magsi, Kech, Panjgur, Gwadar, Jiwani, Pasni and Ormara from Aug 26 to 30.

In Punjab and Islamabad, downpour is expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafiz­abad, Wazirabad, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sheikhu­pura, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawal­nagar, Khanpur and Rahim Yar Khan from August 25 to 28.

The northern parts of the country Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, Diamer, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar will receive rainfall from Aug 25 to 28.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Shangla, Batta­gram, Buner, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Hangu, Kurram, Orakzai, Waziristan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan will remain under the influence of similar weather from Aug 26 to 28.

Flash flooding, landslides

The Met Office has warned of flooding in low-lying areas of Sindh, Balochistan and southern Punjab, along with flash floods in urban centres.

Hill torrents are expected in D.G Khan, Dadu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Jaffarabad, Sibi, Nasirabad, Barkhan, Loralai, Awaran, Panjgur, Washuk, Mastung and Lasbela; and coastal flooding along the Sindh-Makran coast from August 26 to 29.

Heavy rains may trigger landslides in Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kashmir and GB.

The advisory warned that heavy downpours, windstorms and lightning may damage mud houses, electricity infrastructure, and roads.

Farmers and tourists have been advised to plan their activities in light of the forecast.

In light of the forecast, the Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Friday warned of flooding in south Punja and in the Koh-i-Sulaiman and Kirthar ranges.

The local administrations of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur have been asked to make arrangements to deal with possible flash flooding due to hill torrents.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia has instructed the officials to remain on high alert and ensure round-the-clock monitoring of the situation.

Meanwhile, Lahore’s weather turned balmy on Friday, with some parts receiving rainfall while the sun remained out in other localities.

Gulberg, Model Town, Faisal Town, Canal Road, F.C. College, Jail Road, Shadman, Township, Kot Lakhpat, Peco Road, Green Town, and Johar Town received rainfall.

Damages in Balochistan

An activist from Nasirabad, Balochistan, has decried the damages in the area due to rainfall and flooding during the recent monsoon season and blamed the authorities for not taking any action to protect life and properties.

While addressing a press conference in Quetta on Friday, Hameeda Noor, a human rights activist and social worker from Nasirabad, said that the region has suffered extensive damages during the recent monsoon.

He said damages were still being counted, and the relevant departments and authorities were not present in the area to provide relief to people.

She said Balochistan PDMA, which is responsible for taking measures to protect people from climate change, remained ineffective in performing its duty.

“PDMA must play its role in taking precautionary measures before rains hit an area and the government should allocate resources for this purpose,” Ms Noor added.

She said the Nasirabad region is called the ‘green belt of Balochistan’, but it has not received adequate attention from the authorities.

Every year, natural disasters endanger thousands of lives, property, fertile lands, and crops in Nasirabad, Sibi, and Kalat divisions in Balochistan.

She lamented that the delayed construction of the Kachhi Canal was exacerbating the flood situation.

She said the drainage system of small canals in Jaffarabad directly flows into Sindh via the Khirthar Canal, but the local politicians and landlords in Balochistan and Sindh “forcefully block the drainage paths”.

As a result, breaches occur in various small and large water channels and submerge the adjacent areas.

Imran Gabol in Lahore and Saleem Shahid in Quetta also contributed to this report

