E-Paper | August 26, 2024

Islamabad to be barricaded again amid USC employees planned protests

Mohammad Asghar Published August 26, 2024 Updated August 26, 2024 11:47am

RAWALPINDI: Fearing protest by the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) employees in front of Parliament House on Monday (today), the capital administration has planned to block the “Red Zone” with 97 freight shipping containers along with a deployment of a large number of police personnel.

As employees of the USC staged protests in several parts of the country against proposed closure of stores, the government has dispelled the impression that the utility stores were to be shut down.

The USC employees have now planned to protest outside the Parliament House on Monday due to which the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has planned to block the Red Zone to prevent protesters from coming near the parliament building.

Sources revealed that a comprehensive security plan had been chalked out with 13 points being identified where roads to the Red Zone would be blocked with 97 shipping containers.

Out of 97 shipping containers, 92 have been seized by the ICT police while the remaining were already with them.

Of the 97 containers, 10 will be placed at ISI blockade (checkpoint), eight at Marriott Hotel, 26 at Express Chowk, two at Election Commission, eight at Nadra Chowk, one at Fata picket, eight at Serena Turn, 14 at Serena traffic signal Kashmir Highway and four at the Bari Imam T-cross.

Likewise, four containers will be placed at the road near Kohsar Block, two at Serena checkpoint, two at Globe Chowk while two will be placed at the Diplomatic Enclave gate.

The USC staff have warned of launching a larger movement if the government does not reverse its decision.

Published in Dawn, August 26th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Abandoned farmers
26 Aug, 2024

Abandoned farmers

THE consequences of Pakistan’s lackadaisical approach to climate change have become painfully evident. This year,...
Delayed funds
Updated 26 Aug, 2024

Delayed funds

Of late, though, China, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE appear a bit hesitant to lend a helping hand as promptly.
Missing freedoms
26 Aug, 2024

Missing freedoms

THE global community has shone a harsh light on the fraying social contract between Pakistan’s people and state, ...
Utility Stores concern
Updated 25 Aug, 2024

Utility Stores concern

A workable plan is required that details how the interests of consumers will be protected while the state disassociates itself from the USC.
Education crisis
25 Aug, 2024

Education crisis

A REPORT issued by the Planning Commission paints a sorry picture of the structural inadequacies inherent in...
Returning to competition
25 Aug, 2024

Returning to competition

EVERYONE seems to want a piece of Pakistan’s first individual Olympic gold medallist. Since returning from Paris,...