Islamabad to be barricaded again amid USC employees planned protests

RAWALPINDI: Fearing protest by the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) employees in front of Parliament House on Monday (today), the capital administration has planned to block the “Red Zone” with 97 freight shipping containers along with a deployment of a large number of police personnel.

As employees of the USC staged protests in several parts of the country against proposed closure of stores, the government has dispelled the impression that the utility stores were to be shut down.

The USC employees have now planned to protest outside the Parliament House on Monday due to which the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has planned to block the Red Zone to prevent protesters from coming near the parliament building.

Sources revealed that a comprehensive security plan had been chalked out with 13 points being identified where roads to the Red Zone would be blocked with 97 shipping containers.

Out of 97 shipping containers, 92 have been seized by the ICT police while the remaining were already with them.

Of the 97 containers, 10 will be placed at ISI blockade (checkpoint), eight at Marriott Hotel, 26 at Express Chowk, two at Election Commission, eight at Nadra Chowk, one at Fata picket, eight at Serena Turn, 14 at Serena traffic signal Kashmir Highway and four at the Bari Imam T-cross.

Likewise, four containers will be placed at the road near Kohsar Block, two at Serena checkpoint, two at Globe Chowk while two will be placed at the Diplomatic Enclave gate.

The USC staff have warned of launching a larger movement if the government does not reverse its decision.

Published in Dawn, August 26th, 2024