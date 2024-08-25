25 dead, 1 injured as bus from Kahuta to Rawalpindi plunges into ditch: rescue official

At least 25 passengers were killed and one was left injured on Sunday when a coaster traveling from Kahuta to Rawalpindi fell into a ditch, a rescue official confirmed.

“The accident was caused due to the coaster’s failed brakes,” Rescue 1122 Punjab official Usman Gujjar said.

The bodies have been shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Kahuta, he said, adding that 26 passengers were on board.

The victims, he added, included 20 men, four women, and a child.

“The tragic accident occurred on the Girari Bridge of Kahuta’s Azad Pattan Road,” the official further stated.

The interior ministry, however, said 29 passengers had died in that crash.

Thoughts and prayers

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the accident, according to Radio Pakistan.

In a statement, he prayed “for the high ranks of the departed souls and patience for their families”.

The premier also directed “authorities to provide immediate medical aid to the injured”.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari expressed his sympathies and sent condolences to the bereaved families.

He also emphasised on the need to “speed up relief activities”, per a statement shared by his party, PPP, on X.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also expressed “heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased”, while Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that she felt “deeply saddened” by the loss of lives“.

“May Allah exalt the ranks of those who died in this tragedy and grant patience to their loved ones,” she said on X.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also regretted the accident.

“I express my heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the families of those who died in the accident,” Ayaz Sadiq said on X.

“The authorities should ensure the provision of immediate medical aid to the injured persons in the accident”.

With additional input from Reuters