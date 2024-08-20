Imran fears Faiz will be forced to turn against him

• PTI leader claims ex-ISI chief under pressure to turn approver against him over May 9 violence

• IHC stops accountability court from announcing verdict in £190m corruption case

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday claimed that ex-spymaster Faiz Hameed, who was detained earlier this month in connection with a housing scheme scam, was being forced to turn approver against him to pave the way for his (Imran’s) trial in a military court in May 9 cases.

In a separate development, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) restrained an accountability court in the capital from announcing the judgement in the £190 million corruption case against PTI leader Imran Khan and his spouse which revolves around the Al Qadir Trust.

Speaking to media persons in Adiala jail after he was sent on judicial rem­and in a new Toshakhana reference, the PTI chief said there was no substance in the cases against him in civil courts, claiming that the ex-ISI chief was arrested allegedly in order to implicate him. He claimed that Gen Faiz was being forced to become approver against him and hinted that the ex-spymaster might be asked to implicate him in the May 9 incidents.

According to Mr Khan, he was not concerned even if Gen Faiz testified against him, as the culprits involved in the May 9 violence can be traced through CCTV footage. He said he had repeatedly sought a judicial probe into the violence, adding that had he been involved in these riots he wouldn’t have made such a demand.

The PTI leader said the incumbent regime was scared that its “theft of the public mandate” would be exposed after the retirement of Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa. The ex-PM also dismissed claims attributed to Gen Faiz that he had been taking instructions from his wife Bushra Bibi.

Imran Khan reiterated his allegations against former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, accusing the latter of bet­raying him. He added that Gen Faiz was transferred from the ISI under an all­e­ged deal between the then army chief and PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif.

£190m corruption case

Separately, an IHC division comprising Justice Mia­n­gul Hassan Auran­gzeb and Justice Babar Sattar stopped an accountability court from annou­ncing the verdict in the £190 million corruption case, but allowed it to continue day-to-day proceedings.

The bench, after a preliminary hearing of the petition of Imran Khan seeking the record related to the case, issued the restraining order and asked the Natio­nal Accountability Bur­eau (NAB) to submit a reply.

As the high court allowed the accountability court to continue the proceedings, it warned the petitioner’s counsel that the bench would recall the restraining order if they attempted to delay the outcome of the case.

Mr Khan’s counsel Bar­rister Salman Safdar and advocate Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry appeared before the division bench. According to the petition, NAB in April 2020 in its 343rd meeting of the executive board recommended closing the inquiry into this case and the investigation officer during the cross-examination admitted certain facts with regard to the executive board meeting (EBM).

The petition stated that the former prime minister filed an application before the accountability court seeking the record, which was dismissed by the judge. It may be mentioned that the investigation officer of the said reference was the last prosecution witness.

The petition stated that “the investigation officer of the case appeared before the accountability court as PW [prosecution witness] 35 and during the cross-examination, he categorically admitted the holding of 343rd EBM, [and] closure of this case by the above EBM”.

It said that NAB had the minutes of the said meeting which required to be produced before the trial court as vital evidence of defence. The petition requested the court to issue directions to NAB to produce the relevant record before the trial court and issue a stay order against the proceedings.

After the hearing, former president Arif Alvi — who was present in the courtroom — told reporters that he would remain in Pakistan even if the government decided to charge him under Article 6 (high treason) for the dissolution of the National Assembly in April 2022.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Hammad Azhar has urged the establishment to stop interfering in politics and instead accept the public decision and mandate. In a tweet on Monday, Mr Azhar stated the party founder was the most-liked leader in Pakistan and that any misadventure with Mr Khan would lead to a direct clash.

Faiz harmed PTI: Marwat

Sher Afzal Khan Marwat said that Faiz Hameed’s “malpractices” had been blamed on the PTI, adding the party did not benefit from him, rather he had caused more harm to the party than any good.

While talking on Geo News’ TV show Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath, Mr Marwat said, “Being a lawyer, I cannot approve of Gen Faiz’s acts as spy chief such as victimising political opponents, harassing them, lodging cases against them.”

Mansoor Malik in Lahore also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, August 20th, 2024