E-Paper | August 23, 2024

Sri Lanka okays free visas for tourists from 35 countries

Reuters Published August 23, 2024 Updated August 23, 2024 10:16am

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s cabinet approved issuing free tourist visas to visitors from 35 countries including China, India and Russia, a top official said on Thursday, in an effort to boost tourism and help revive its crisis-hit economy.

Tourists will be given 30-day visas under a six-month pilot programme that will start from Oct 1, said Cabinet spokesman and Transport Minister Bandula Gunawardana. “The aim of the government is to transform Sri Lanka into a free visa country, much like Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam to tap into the benefits of a rapidly growing tourism industry,” Gunawardana told reporters at a weekly cabinet briefing.

The extensive list includes India, China, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Australia, Denmark, Poland, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Nepal, Indonesia, Russia, Thailand, Malaysia, Japan, and France.

The country of 22 million people, famed for its beaches, ancient temples and aromatic tea, saw its tourism industry pummelled first by the Covid-19 pandemic and then by a severe financial crisis in 2022 that saw mass scale protests and shortages of essentials such as fuel.

But the tourism industry is reaping the benefits of a turnaround that began last year with Sri Lanka clocking nearly 2 million arrivals by mid-August, for the first time since 2019.

The island is expecting to close the year at 2.3 million arrivals.

India is the largest source of tourists with 246,922 arrivals, followed by UK with 123,992, latest data from the Sri Lanka Development Authority showed.

Sri Lanka earned $1.5 billion from tourism in the first six months of 2024, up from $875 million dollars during the same period last year, according to the central bank.

Published in Dawn, August 23rd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Who to believe?
Updated 23 Aug, 2024

Who to believe?

Even established experts seem to be in the dark about what the authorities seek to achieve and at what cost.
Attock van attack
23 Aug, 2024

Attock van attack

A FULL investigation is in order to identify and punish the culprits involved in Thursday’s ghastly attack...
Climate and trade
23 Aug, 2024

Climate and trade

CLIMATE change is affecting us all, across the planet. Record-breaking sea and surface temperatures, and associated...
Signs of trouble
22 Aug, 2024

Signs of trouble

The administration cannot leave people in the affected areas at the mercy of terrorists.
Plugging the gap
22 Aug, 2024

Plugging the gap

IF fiscal prudence is a virtue then Pakistan’s budgets have been an exercise in vice for the last many years. This...
Karachi accident
22 Aug, 2024

Karachi accident

TWO innocents are dead. Amina, 26, and her father, Imran Arif, 60, were killed this Monday when a speeding SUV ...