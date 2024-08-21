E-Paper | August 21, 2024

Poliovirus claims life of two-year-old in Balochistan’s Kharan district

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 21, 2024 Updated August 21, 2024 09:34am

ISLAMABAD: A 23-month-old girl in Balochistan’s Kharan district was diagnosed with poliovirus a day after her death, taking the tally of this year’s cases to 15, a health official has confirmed.

Balochistan remains an epicentre of the disease, with 12 cases reported from eight districts — Dera Bugti, Chaman, Qila Abdullah, Quetta, Jhal Magsi, Zhob, Qila Saifullah and now Kharan.

The victim, a resident of Union Council South City-A in Kharan tehsil, died on August 19 at a hospital in Quetta, an official of the National Institute of Health (NIH) said.

He added that as per the parents, the child developed a high-grade fever, along with paralysis of both lower limbs and neck muscles, on July 31.

The family treated the child at home for five days and then took her to a local informal healthcare provider on Aug 4.

Three days later, on Aug 7, the child was taken to a private hospital where she was notified as a suspected case of poliovirus.

The case was investigated on the same day, and a sample was sent to the NIH. The patient had no history of intramuscular injection — usually a shot in the arm — in the last 24 hours prior to the onset of paralysis.

No travel history of the child has been reported pri­or to the onset of the virus. The child passed away on August 19, 2024, he said.

Published in Dawn, August 21st, 2024

Poliovirus
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Night duty

Night duty

Rafia Zakaria
The root of the problem — men with depraved thoughts and capable of expressing these in the most horrific way — has to be addressed.

Editorial

Troubled tribunals
Updated 21 Aug, 2024

Troubled tribunals

Systems meant to act as a check and balance on our institutions and ensure compliance with the constitutional order keep failing us constantly.
Ceasefire farce
21 Aug, 2024

Ceasefire farce

AS Israel continues to mercilessly pound Gaza, the US pushes the fiction that a ceasefire is close in the besieged...
Silencing expression
21 Aug, 2024

Silencing expression

THE return of Aun Ali Khosa, a satirist and social media activist, has brought much relief to his family and...
Digital doublespeak
20 Aug, 2024

Digital doublespeak

The people deserve more than clueless representatives gaslighting them for suffering poor internet connectivity.
Monsoon havoc
20 Aug, 2024

Monsoon havoc

SEVERAL parts of the country are currently in the grip of monsoon-related havoc, as heavy rainfall and swollen ...
Polio continues
20 Aug, 2024

Polio continues

IT is impossible for anyone to imagine the excruciating ordeal of polio survivors. A study on the traumatic...