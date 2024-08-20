Pakistan holds successful training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile Shaheen-II: ISPR

Pakistan on Tuesday conducted a successful training launch of the Shaheen-II surface-to-surface ballistic missile, the military’s media affairs wing has confirmed.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the training launch was aimed at the training of troops, validating various technical parameters, and performance evaluation of different sub-systems incorporated for improved accuracy and enhanced survivability.

“Today’s training launch was witnessed by senior officers from the Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of strategic organisations,” the statement said.

It added that the director general of the Strategic Plans Division “appreciated the technical prowess, dedication, and commitment of scientists who contributed towards this landmark achievement”.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, and the services chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on this achievement.

In May, Pakistan conducted a successful training launch of the Fateh-II Guided Rocket System that has a range of 400 kilometres.

The ISPR had said on the occasion that Fatah-II was being inducted in Pakistan’s artillery divisions for stand-off, precision engagement of deep targets. The rocket system, it had said, would significantly upgrade the reach and lethality of the Pakistan Army’s conventional arsenal.

In October 2023, Pakistan also successfully conducted a test flight of the Ababeel weapons system. The ISPR had said the missile system was “aimed at strengthening deterrence and enhancing strategic stability in the region through the operationalisation of full spectrum deterrence in the overall construct of credible minimum deterrence”.