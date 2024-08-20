E-Paper | August 20, 2024

Customs assure Balochistan traders of facilitation

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published August 20, 2024 Updated August 20, 2024 07:56am

QUETTA: Collector of Customs Appraisement Yasin Murtaza has said the government not imposing any restrictions on importers and exporters using legal channels for trade activities as it wants to boost the business in Balo­chistan.

Mr Murtaza said this during a meeting with office-bearers and members of the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI) here on Monday.

He said the federal government wants to ensure smooth import and export of good through legal trade channels and the government is committed to ensuring that legal trade activities face no hindrance and are facilitated.

Earlier, the QCCI president, Haji Abdullah Achakzai, Senior Vice President Haji Agha Gul Khilji, and others welcomed the Customs Appraisement collector of and requested him to expedite the clearance process for light aliphatic hydrocarbon solvent vehicles.

They also requested him to take measures to prevent such vehicles from being stopped again in other provinces.

The Customs official said the Ministry of Petroleum has stopped the vehicles using light aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents due to absence of licences and it has imposed fines of Rs300,000 on these vehicles.

He said that vehicles without GD (goods declaration) will not be allowed and importers must pay GD taxes to take possession of their vehicles, he said.

The Customs official said the issue with solvent vehicles is related to licensing, while the issue with other vehicles pertains to payment of taxes.

“We aim to further enhance trade with Iran to achieve the trade targets set by authorities of both countries, which is $10 billion,” Mr Murtaza said.

The QCCI representatives also demanded that taxes paid on the import and export of goods through land routes be reduced to boost up trade activities and create more employment opportunities for the people in the province.

Published in Dawn, August 20th, 2024

