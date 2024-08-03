Six killed as rains continue to lash parts of Balochistan

QUETTA: Different areas of northern and central Balochistan continued to receive heavy rains on Friday, causing floods in some areas of the province, including Sibi where floodwater entered some villages.

At least six people were reportedly killed in rain- and flood-related incidents in different areas of the province.

Officials said that Harnai, Zhob, Loralai, Sanjavi, Ziarat, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Kalat, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Qila Saifullah, Chaman and Qila Abdullah received heavy rains over the last 24 hours.

In Harnai, seasonal streams carrying heavy flood water disrupted traffic on the main road.

According to Irrigation Department officials, River Nari Gaj and Bolan were in high flood as their catchment areas in Harnai and Ziarat have received heavy rains for a couple of days.

Officials said that on Friday night, four protection dykes of Sibi were broken by raging flood water, submerging five villages of the area.

Reports coming here from the area say that officials of the local administration have reached the area and started shifting flood-hit people to safer places.

However, no loss of life has been reported so far from the villages.

An alert has been issued by PDMA of Balochistan regarding floods in the province.

According to PDMA, from Friday to Tuesday, heavy rains in various areas of the province are expected to cause landslides in mountainous regions and flooding in low-lying areas, including streams and rivers.

On Thursday, heavy rainfall in Shirani, Musa Khel, Barkhan, Sibi, Dera Bugti, Khuzdar, and Lasbela areas submerged an alternative route under the Hub River bridge.

PDMA officials, however, restored and opened the route for small vehicles on Friday morning.

According to Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in Barkhan, Musa Khel, Loralai, Qilla Saifullah, Hernai, Ziarat, Zhob, Duki, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Sibi, Jafarabad, Nasirabad, Khuzdar, Qalat, and Mastung. The remaining districts are expected to experience warm and humid weather.

Heavy rains continued to fall in Osta Muhammad, Nasirabad, Sibi and other areas.

Published in Dawn, August 3rd, 2024