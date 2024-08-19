New Pakistani envoy Rizwan Saeed Sheikh set to reach US this week

WASHINGTON: Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, the ambassador-designate to the United States, is expected to arrive in Washington this week, diplomatic sources told Dawn.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad announced in late June that the government is sending Additional Foreign Secretary (Middle East and SIFC) Rizwan Saeed Sheikh as the country’s new envoy to the United States.

The replacement of the envoy in Washington was long overdue. The previous ambassador, Masood Khan, had already received a three-month extension after his contract ended in March, which expired at the end of June.

“These appointments were under consideration for the last several weeks. The announcement has just been made,” the ministry’s spokesperson said.

Others reportedly considered for the Washington D.C. appointment included the High Commissioner to Australia, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry, and former envoy to the US, UN and UK, Dr Maleeha Lodhi.

Mr Sheikh is also expected to address the influence of the PTI in the United States, particularly in Congress, which recently adopted a resolution endorsing the party’s demands.

Published in Dawn, August 19th, 2024