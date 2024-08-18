E-Paper | August 18, 2024

CM Murad calls for probe into child marriages in Sindh’s Dadu

Imtiaz Ali Published August 18, 2024 Updated August 18, 2024 05:07pm

Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday ordered the relevant authorities to submit a report on child marriages in the Dadu district following recent media coverage of the issue, a statement from his office confirmed.

He ordered Hyderabad’s commissioner to submit a report on the marriage of 45 underage girls in Dadu’s Khan Muhammad Mallah village. Reports indicate that these marriages have occurred since the last monsoon, with 15 taking place in May and June of this year.

The girls’ parents have stated that they rushed these marriages, often in exchange for money, as a means to escape poverty.

The chief minister directed the formation of a committee to conduct a detailed inquiry into the village and requested a report on the social, economic, and legal status of the girls involved.

“What is the current condition of the married girls? Submit a report covering every aspect so that the issue can be resolved,” the chief minister directed the commissioner, according to the statement.

He also requested that the commissioner provide recommendations in the inquiry and include in the report whether the married girls were from flood-affected families, as well as the amount of aid they received.

Child marriages are common in parts of Pakistan, which has the sixth-highest number of girls married before the age of 18 in the world, according to government data published in December.

The legal age for marriage varies from 16 to 18 in different regions, but the law is rarely enforced. Unicef has reported “significant strides” in reducing child marriage, but evidence shows that extreme weather events put girls at risk.

“We would expect to see an 18 per cent increase in the prevalence of child marriage, equivalent to erasing five years of progress,” it said in a report after the 2022 floods.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Karachi’s dead-end urban greening

Karachi’s dead-end urban greening

The turn of the century has seen a series of initiatives pop up in Karachi in the hopes of making the city ‘greener’ — but what does this ground reality of ‘green’ really look like?

Opinion

Editorial

Politics of subsidies
Updated 18 Aug, 2024

Politics of subsidies

Punjab government’s ability to divert Rs45bn from its budget towards significant consumer subsidies is a step that only a province flush with cash can afford.
Heat-related deaths
18 Aug, 2024

Heat-related deaths

A RECENT news report in The Guardian highlights a harrowing reality: heat inequality is silently claiming thousands...
No manners
18 Aug, 2024

No manners

CRASS sexism and misplaced notions of moral autonomy are hallmarks of Pakistan’s political class. Instead of...
Lasting damage
Updated 17 Aug, 2024

Lasting damage

The state shouldn't allow itself to be so blinded by desperation that it sets the whole forest on fire just to smoke out a few mischief-makers.
Textile slump
17 Aug, 2024

Textile slump

PAKISTAN’s textile and clothing exports have contracted and the influential industry lobby group Aptma is back ...
Kolkata horror
17 Aug, 2024

Kolkata horror

OUTRAGE over the gruesome rape and murder of a young female medic in a Kolkata hospital is swelling across India. ...