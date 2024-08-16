Withdrawal of US-led coalition from Iraq put off

CAIRO: Iraq’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that an announcement on an end date for the US-led coalition’s mission had been postponed due to the “latest developments”. It did not identify the developments.

The US-Iraq Higher Military Commission, comprising officials from both countries, discussed details of withdrawing advisers from military sites, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

It said the only remaining issues before reaching a deal on ending the coalition’s presence in Iraq were agreement on an announcement date, logistical aspects and other details.

A foreign ministry official said the announcement on the end of the coalition’s presence is expected early next month.

Published in Dawn, August 16th, 2024