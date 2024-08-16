Withdrawal of US-led coalition from Iraq put off

CAIRO: Iraq’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that an announcement on an end date for the US-led coalition’s mission had been postponed due to the “latest developments”. It did not identify the developments.
The US-Iraq Higher Military Commission, comprising officials from both countries, discussed details of withdrawing advisers from military sites, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
It said the only remaining issues before reaching a deal on ending the coalition’s presence in Iraq were agreement on an announcement date, logistical aspects and other details.
A foreign ministry official said the announcement on the end of the coalition’s presence is expected early next month.
Published in Dawn, August 16th, 2024
Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.