Trade, pedestrian movement resume at Torkham

KHYBER: Bilateral trade and pedestrian movement between Pakistan and Afghanistan resumed on Thursday after few days.

The border crossing was reopened at around 8:30am on Thursday after relevant officials of both the neighbouring countries held successful negotiations.

The border was abruptly closed on Monday afternoon after border security guards of Pakistan and Afghanistan traded fire over construction of a controversial post on the Afghanistan side.

The closure of the border left hundreds of vehicles loaded with multiple goods, both import and export, stuck on both sides while a sizeable number of pedestrians too had to go back to their respective areas.

The resumption of bilateral trade was, however, marred by the presentation of Temporary Admission Document (TAD), which was made mandatory for transporters of both countries as most of them were still without visa and passport with the new document valid only for six months.

Custom officials said that the process of goods clearance was slow as most of the drivers, whose vehicles were parked on roadside due to border closure, could not proceed to their respective destinations across the border owing to non-possession of TAD.

Most transporters both Afghans and locals demanded of the authorities concerned that they should be given one-time waiver so that they either get the TAD or apply for proper visa.

Local transporters, custom clearing agents and daily wagers on Monday also staged a protest demonstration against the introduction of TAD for transporters. They said that the new mechanism was detrimental for trading relations between the two neighbouring countries.

However, they had to wind up their protest after the border forces of both the countries clashed later on the same day.

Immigration officials said that the ‘flow’ of pedestrian too was thin as some of them, who wanted to travel on either side of the border, were either not aware of the reopening of the border or were apprehensive about actual timing of the border opening.

Published in Dawn, August 16th, 2024