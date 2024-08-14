E-Paper | August 14, 2024

New monsoon spell in Punjab from today

Published August 14, 2024 Updated August 14, 2024 08:14am

LAHORE: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday forecasted a new spell of monsoon across the province, starting from the evening of Aug 14 (today) to go on till Aug 18.

From Aug 15 to 18, most of the districts of south Punjab are likely to experience wind and thundershowers while rain is also expected in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sahiwal and Gujarat divisions.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia said an alert had been issued to the district administrations across the province regarding the weather situation.

He said that in view of the fear of urban flooding, the administration should complete advance arrangements.

The PDMA DG also issued instructions to the commissioners, DCs, Wasa, irrigation department, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence and other departments concerned to remain alert. He further said the situation was being monitored 24 hours a day from the control room.

Earlier, a delegation of the British High Commission, led by Head of Commonwealth Development Clara Strandoj, visited the PDMA Punjab.

The delegation learned about the natural disaster management system of the Punjab government and visited the PDMA control room.

Published in Dawn, August 14th, 2024

