55 die, 145 injured during monsoon: Punjab PDMA

LAHORE: A report released by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Wednesday revealed that so far 55 persons have died and 145 others injured in rain-related building collapse and lightening incidents etc, during the ongoing monsoon season in Punjab.

The authority predicted more monsoon rains in most of the districts of Punjab in the next two days.

As per the PDMA forecast, heavy winds and thundershowers were expected in Murree, Rawalpindi, Attock, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Okara, Kasur, Sahiwal, Khushab, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Nurporthal and other districts.

It said that Rawalpindi received 43mm, Sialkot 21mm, Chakwal 17mm, Gujarat 16mm, Murree 13mm and Khanpur 11mm rain in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the authority warned that the water level in the rivers, dams and canals was continuously increasing due to the ongoing monsoon rains.

The PDMA also predicted that there was a risk of flooding in the channels connected to the rivers Chenab and Ravi from Aug 7 to Aug 13.

In the river Indus, it said, there was a moderate level of flood at Chashma and Taunsa, while there was a low-level flood at Tarbela and Kala Bagh.

PDMA Director General (DG) Irfan Ali Kathia claims that all arrangements are complete in view of possible flood risk.

He says the administration and other concerned departments are on alert, urging the people to take precautionary measures and follow government guidelines to avert any risk during the monsoon season.

He says the government has provided financial assistance to the families of those dying in different rain-related incidents.

PDMA claims that relief measures are taken in the flood-affected low-lying areas along the river Indus.

It says that villages near the river Indus in Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa and Kot Chitta tehsil have been affected by floodwater, while five of the villages were submerged.

However, Mr Kathia claims no loss of life or property has been reported in the flood-hit villages from where people and their livestock were evacuated in time.

He says eight boats and 34 rescue workers are engaged in relief activities in the flood-affected areas and 61 people and 650 cattle heads have been shifted to safe places.

He further says that food and free transport were provided to the affected people, while their animals are being administered preventive drugs and vaccination.

He says the relief activities will continue till evacuation and rehabilitation of all flood-hit people, ensure protection of their life and property.

