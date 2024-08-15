United sign Bayern duo De Ligt and Mazraoui

MANCHESTER: Manchester United have signed Dutch centre back Matthijs de Ligt and Morocco full back Noussair Mazraoui from German side Bayern Munich on a contract until June 2029 and June 2028, respectively, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

The financial details were not disclosed by either club, but British media reported that the pair were signed for a combined fee of 60 million ($77 million, 70 million euros).

The contract includes the option to extend for a further year for both players, United said.

The pair started their youth careers at Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam and went on to play under now-United manager Erik ten Hag in the first team.

The 25-year-old De Ligt won the Eredivisie in the 2018-19 season with Ajax, the Serie A title in 2019-20 with Juventus and the Bund­esliga in 2022-23 with Bayern.

“As soon as I heard that Manchester United wanted me, I felt an excitement about the opportunity of a new challenge at such an historic club,” said De Ligt.

“In the conversations that followed, I was impressed by the vision that the football leadership set out, and the role they saw for me in it.

“Erik ten Hag shaped the early stages of my career so he knows how to get the best out of me and I cannot wait to work with him again.”

Mazraoui, 26, joined Bayern from Ajax in 2022 and went on to make 55 appearances across all competitions, winning the Bund­esliga and the DFL-Supercup in his debut campaign. He was briefly sidelined by injury last season.

“Erik ten Hag played an important part in my development as a player, so it is exciting to be reuniting with him as I enter the prime years of my career,” Mazraoui said.

“I know what he expects from his players, and I will give everything to help the group be successful.”

The arrival of the duo will bolster options at the back for manager Ten Hag as defender Luke Shaw has suffered a fresh injury setback and will miss the opening three games of the season.

The England full-back has sustained a calf injury which United say will keep him out until next month’s international break.

United open their Premier League campaign against Fulham at Old Trafford on Friday, with the Red Devils desperate to improve on last season’s eighth-place finish.

Published in Dawn, August 15th, 2024