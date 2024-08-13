Interior minister Mohsin Naqvi slams drive against state institutions

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has made it clear that no one will be allowed to run a nefarious campaign against state institutions.
He expressed these views during separate meetings with MQM chairman Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and JUP Secretary General Owais Noorani on Monday.
During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, the overall political situation of the country, and matters pertaining to promotion of religious harmony and brotherhood were discussed.
Mr Naqvi and Mr Siddiqui strongly condemned the vicious propaganda against state institutions.
The interior minister said that state institutions were a proud asset of the country and the organised propaganda against state institutions was like betraying the country.
Mr Siddiqui said that everyone needs to unite and move forward for the sake of the country.
During a meeting with JUP Secretary General Owais Noorani, Mr Naqvi said that JUP has always spoken in the best interest of the country.
He reiterated that everyone needs to move forward by joining their hands together. He highlighted that we need to bring the country out of its current challenges through positive thinking and unity. He said the country has been facing numerous challenges and we need to turn these challenges into opportunities.
Published in Dawn, August 13th, 2024
