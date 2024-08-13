E-Paper | August 13, 2024

Interior minister Mohsin Naqvi slams drive against state institutions

Iftikhar A. Khan Published August 13, 2024 Updated August 13, 2024 07:41am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Moh­sin Naqvi has made it clear that no one will be allowed to run a nefarious campa­i­­gn against state institutions.

He expressed these views during separate meetings with MQM chairman Kha­lid Maqbool Siddiqui and JUP Secretary General Owais Noorani on Monday.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, the overall political situation of the country, and matters pertaining to promotion of religious harm­ony and brotherhood were discussed.

Mr Naqvi and Mr Siddi­qui strongly condemned the vicious propaganda against state institutions.

The interior minister said that state institutions were a proud asset of the country and the organised propaganda against state institutions was like betraying the country.

Mr Siddiqui said that everyone needs to unite and move forward for the sake of the country.

During a meeting with JUP Secretary General Owais Noorani, Mr Naqvi said that JUP has always spoken in the best interest of the country.

He reiterated that everyone needs to move forward by joining their hands together. He highlighted that we need to bring the country out of its current challenges thro­ugh positive thinking and unity. He said the country has been facing numerous challenges and we need to turn these challenges into opportunities.

Published in Dawn, August 13th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Raising the stakes

Raising the stakes

Maleeha Lodhi
If Israel believes military aggression and its assassination strategy will weaken the Palestinian armed resistance, it is utterly mistaken.

Editorial

The court’s power
Updated 12 Aug, 2024

The court’s power

The SC needs to announce the detailed verdict in reserved seats case soon for the objections against it to be addressed with finality.
Bangladesh’s future
12 Aug, 2024

Bangladesh’s future

Once the dust settles, Dr Yunus should announce a date for fresh polls. This should close the door on speculation.
Monsoon fury
12 Aug, 2024

Monsoon fury

MISERY has become permanent: another year when relentless rains battered parts of the country, wrecking rural and...
Unfulfilled vision
11 Aug, 2024

Unfulfilled vision

The state needs to do much more than it is at the moment to fulfil its “first duty” of protecting “life, property and religious beliefs of its subjects”.
Poor business clime
11 Aug, 2024

Poor business clime

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to launch the first digital registry of the country’s business laws and...
BYC protests
11 Aug, 2024

BYC protests

It is a success worth celebrating. According to reports, the Balochistan government and the Baloch Yakjehti ...