Interior minister Mohsin Naqvi slams drive against state institutions

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Moh­sin Naqvi has made it clear that no one will be allowed to run a nefarious campa­i­­gn against state institutions.

He expressed these views during separate meetings with MQM chairman Kha­lid Maqbool Siddiqui and JUP Secretary General Owais Noorani on Monday.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, the overall political situation of the country, and matters pertaining to promotion of religious harm­ony and brotherhood were discussed.

Mr Naqvi and Mr Siddi­qui strongly condemned the vicious propaganda against state institutions.

The interior minister said that state institutions were a proud asset of the country and the organised propaganda against state institutions was like betraying the country.

Mr Siddiqui said that everyone needs to unite and move forward for the sake of the country.

During a meeting with JUP Secretary General Owais Noorani, Mr Naqvi said that JUP has always spoken in the best interest of the country.

He reiterated that everyone needs to move forward by joining their hands together. He highlighted that we need to bring the country out of its current challenges thro­ugh positive thinking and unity. He said the country has been facing numerous challenges and we need to turn these challenges into opportunities.

Published in Dawn, August 13th, 2024