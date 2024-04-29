‘Not aware’ of any talks between PTI, establishment: Interior Minister Naqvi

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Monday he was not aware of any talks between the PTI and the establishment.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, he was questioned on reports of a “deal” between the PTI and the establishment to which he said: “I am not aware of anything like this.”

Meanwhile, PTI leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that no party member had the right to hold talks with any institution.

“If there were talks to be held, then on Imran’s instruction, I will bring it to you or chairman Imran will tell it to you himself from jail,” Gohar said outside the Adiala jail today.

He said the PTI did not have a timeframe set for the said talks nor had they scheduled them with anyone.

“When we will talk or we have decided to move further then we will tell the media,” he said, adding that selected members of the party did have to mandate to carry out talks, however, none were being held currently.

“Khan told you clearly right now that no talks are taking place,” he said.

Gohar said that remarks from PTI leader Shehryar Afridi were the reason why no party member had the right to say that talks were taking place.

“If talks take place then we will tell you, either Khan will tell you or I will tell you,” he said, reiterating that no talks were taking place with any institution.

Gohar’s remarks come amid claims and statements from certain PTI leaders about talks with the military leadership.

Yesterday, Leader of the Oppo­sition in the Senate Shibli Faraz had reiterated the party’s readiness to hold talks with the “real” stakeholders, provided a “suitable atmosphere” is ensured

He had said that negotiations would be held with those who possessed real power. However, he did not mention whether the talks would be held with the establishment or political parties.

Last week, Afridi had said that negotiations could only be held with the establishment. “We will talk with the army chief, the DG I[SI] and the army because the need of the hour is to [prioritise] the country’s security,” he had said.

However, Imran himself had ruled out any “deal” in a message released for the party’s 28th Foundation Day.

PTI demand for talks with establishment regrettable: Sherry Rehman

Meanwhile, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman termed the demand from certain PTI leaders for talks only with the establishment as being “regrettable”, adding that President Asif Ali Zardari had earlier invited all political parties, including the PTI, for dialogue and reconciliation for the country’s sake.

“On one hand, PTI complains about the political role of the established while on the other hand, it was rejecting the dialogue with the parliament and political parties and demanding negotiation with the establishment,” Rehman said in a post on X.

“Institutions are saying we will not interfere in politics. But PTI founders and his representatives are asking the institution to interfere in political matters,” she said.

“Political parties should resort to parliament and political dialogue.

“Does PTI want to repeat the past?” she said, adding that the time had come for PTI to look towards the parliament.