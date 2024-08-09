E-Paper | August 09, 2024

Baloch Yakjehti Committee calls off protests after talks with govt bear fruit

Behram Baloch Published August 9, 2024 Updated August 9, 2024 09:39am

GWADAR: The leadership of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has called off its sit-in in Gwadar and other areas of Balochistan, following a marathon round of talks with government officials that concluded late on Thursday night.

The negotiations were held in Gwadar, with senior minister Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi leading the government delegation and Dr Mahrang Baloch and Sammi Deen representing the BYC.

Officials confirmed that all issues between the government and the BYC were resolved during the final round of discussions, which lasted several hours.

Dr Mahrang then announced the decision to call off the protests in Gwadar and other regions.

“After ending our sit-in in the port city, the BYC convoy will leave for Turbat where a public gathering will be held,” she stated.

The convoy is set to depart for Turbat at 10am, with a public rally planned for the afternoon.

Makran Commissioner Dawood Khiliji, Gwadar DC Ham­oodur Rehman, SSP Najeeb Paindran, and National Party leader Hussain Ashraf were also part of the talks.

Published in Dawn, August 9th, 2024

