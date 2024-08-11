E-Paper | August 11, 2024

NDMA issues warning of Glof, rainfall till Aug 12

Dawn Report Published August 11, 2024 Updated August 11, 2024 07:38am

KARACHI: The Nat­ional Disaster Manage­ment Authority (NDMA) has warned of heavy rainfall and Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (Glof) in several districts in the next two days.

In its advisories issued on Saturday, the disaster management body said Glof events are expected in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while rain has been predicted for Islamabad, Punjab and parts of Balochistan.

It said that due to the prevailing weather conditions, there is an increased risk of Glof events, flash floods, landslides and mudslides, in some areas of GB and KP, especially Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Astore, Gilgit, Skardu, Ghanche, and Shigar till Aug 12.

It identified Karambar Lake and Badswat in Ghizer; Hinarchi in Bagrot Valley; Chinatar; and Reshun, Upper Chitral as potential sites for Glof events. The general public has been advised to avoid travelling to vulnerable areas.

Rain forecast

According to the NDMA advisory, moderate to heavy thunderstorms are expected in Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur areas of Azad Kashmir.

In Punjab, similar weather is expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha as well as in Islamabad.

Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Khanpur, D.G. Khan, Multan, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muza­ffargarh, Kot Addu, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, and Lay­yah are expected to receive rainfall between Aug 10 and 11.

In KP, the forecast has been issued for Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Hangu, Kurram, Orakzai, Waziristan, Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan.

In Balochistan, rain is expected in Khuzdar, Lasbela, Kalat, Zhob, Barkhan, Musa Khel, Sibi, Sherani, Kohlu, Bolan, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad and Makran.

In Sindh, districts of Mithi, Sanghar, Mitayari, Nausheroferoze, Jamshoro, Umerkot, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, Khairpur, Thatta, Badin, Padidan, Sujawal, Karachi and Hyderabad are expected to receive the rain.

Published in Dawn, August 11th, 2024

