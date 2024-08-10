E-Paper | August 10, 2024

‘Free Afghan Women’: Olympic refugee breakdancer disqualified for slogan

Reuters Published August 10, 2024 Updated August 10, 2024 09:14pm
B-girl Talash, from the Refugee Olympic team, competes while wearing a cape that reads “Free Afghan Women” during the B-girls pre-qualifier on Friday. — AFP
Afghan B-Girl Manizha Talash, a member of the refugee Olympic team at the Paris Games, was disqualified after displaying the words “Free Afghan Women” on her cape during her breaking routine in the competition’s pre-qualifiers on Friday.

Talash, who lives in Spain, wore a light blue cape with the phrase written on it in large white letters during her pre-qualifier loss to India Sardjoe of Netherlands.

Political slogans and statements are banned on the field of play and on podiums at the Olympics. Breaking’s governing body later said the 21-year-old had been disqualified.

Talash was “disqualified for displaying a political slogan on her attire”, the World DanceSport Federation said in a statement.

The Paris Games are the third Olympics where a team of refugees is taking part, with 37 athletes competing in 12 different sports including athletics, badminton and boxing.

Afghanistan is represented by a contingent of three women and three men, in a largely symbolic move by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as a message to the country, which under Taliban rule has restricted women’s and girls’ access to sports and gyms.

The head of Afghanistan’s National Olympic Committee recognised by the IOC and its secretary general are currently in exile.

The Taliban — who say they respect women’s rights in line with their interpretation of Islamic law and local customs — have closed girls’ high schools, placed travel restrictions on women without a male guardian and restricted access to parks and gyms since seizing power in August 2021.

The IOC has said no Taliban official has been accredited for the Games.

