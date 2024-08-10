E-Paper | August 10, 2024

PTI ends hunger strike, urges celebration on Aug 14

Syed Irfan Raza Published August 10, 2024 Updated August 10, 2024 07:38am

ISLAMABAD: The Pa­kistan Tehr­eek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Friday decided to call off its token hunger strike, urging the youth to come out on streets to celebrate the Independence Day on Aug 14.

The decision was made at a meeting of the opposition’s alliance — Tehre­ek-i-Tahaffuz-i-Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP).

The coalition also decided to challenge the recently passed Elections Act 2024 in court.

“The meeting decided that PTI will wrap up its token hunger strike camp outside the Parliament House. Students and youth come outside on Aug 13 carrying Pakistani flags in their hands,” said PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub while talking to media persons after the meeting.

PTI staged a token hunger strike for 13 days to press the government for the release of PTI founder Imran Khan, who is presently in Adiala Jail.

At the hunger strike camp, PTI leaders used to come in the evening and left in the night.

Omar Ayub said PTI would organise seminars on the topics of Constitution and democracy as part of Independence Day celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, TTAP chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai said there was no doubt that the PTI was the biggest political party in the country and the success of its recent public meeting at Swabi proved it.

Published in Dawn, August 10th, 2024

