E-Paper | August 09, 2024

Vendors stop supply of tractor parts to assemblers

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 9, 2024 Updated August 9, 2024 08:28am

KARACHI: Nearly 250 direct suppliers to the country’s major tractor assemblers, Millat Tractors and Al-Ghazi Tractors, have stopped operations due to delayed payments for parts supplied, an office-bearer of the Pakistan Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (Paapam) said on Thursday.

Mumshad Ali, the Paapam’s senior vice chairman, said the tractor industry was on the brink of shutdown since the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has withheld refund of general sales tax (GST) and the new GST regime has made doing business difficult.

This situation has created a severe cash flow crisis across the entire supply chain, affecting everything from raw material suppliers to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the engineering sector, he said. “Assemblers are unable to pay their suppliers, forcing vendors to shut down their operations. If this situation persists, tractor assemblers will be forced to cease operations within a week,” Mr Mumshad said.

The root of the problem lies in SRO 563, which governs GST refunds to tractor assemblers. Before 2022, refunds were issued under SRO 363, but SRO 563 has introduced complications by limiting refunds to farmer buyers only. There is currently no mechanism to distinguish between farmer and non-farmer buyers, leading to billions of rupees in refunds being withheld by FBR.

Moreover, older refunds under SRO 363 remain unpaid, along with penalties, pushing assemblers to seek legal recourse, he added. This unresolved issue has left the entire tractor industry in limbo. Without these refunds, assemblers are incurring losses on each tractor sold, forcing them to rely on bank borrowings.

As a result, they are no longer accepting fresh bookings or invoicing tractors, except those financed through banks. This cash crunch has caused months-long delays in payments to suppliers, a situation that the SME sector cannot sustain, Mumshad feared.

PM’s assistance

The issue has aggravated to a point where Paapam has decided to seek the prime minister’s assistance as previous attempts to resolve the matter with the finance and industries ministries were futile, Paapam chairman Abdur Rehman Aizaz said.

“It appears that the FBR has more powers than the government itself, holding the entire engineering base of the country hostage,” he said. “The situation is dire as GST refunds have been withheld from tractor assemblers for years and SRO 563 has further complicated matters.”

Mr Aizaz explained that the entire supply chain from steel suppliers to the vast engineering SME base is at a standstill. “The FBR’s actions threaten not only jobs but also tax revenue, import substitution, and the export of tractors and parts.”

Millat Tractors Limited (MTL) has in­­f­o­r­­med the Finance Ministry last month that the decision to impose 10 per cent sa­­les tax on the sale of tractors has resulted in closure of operations since July 1 as the mechanism for processing sales tax refunds has not been notified by the FBR.

As a result, MTL had not been able to take a single order or invoice a single tractor, causing significant financial losses to the company. As per the law, refund of excess unadjusted input tax relating to supplies may be claimed if the excess input tax is not adjusted. After imposition of 10pc sales tax, there will be a requirement to claim refunds to pass on the benefit fully to farmers.

As the mechanism to process refunds has not been announced by the FBR, the tractor industry suffered huge financial losses when such refunds were being processed. The MTL claimed that refunds amounting to more than Rs10 billion are pending since April 2020.

Published in Dawn, August 9th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Political paradox
Updated 09 Aug, 2024

Political paradox

What happened on May 9 was unqualifiedly wrong, but the state, too, should reflect on its mistakes.
Need for unity
09 Aug, 2024

Need for unity

THE Muslim world’s collective response to the 10-month-old Israeli assault on Gaza, as well as the associated...
Long economic journey
09 Aug, 2024

Long economic journey

IN his policy statement before a parliamentary panel, State Bank governor Jameel Ahmad on Wednesday spelled out the...
Temporary relief
08 Aug, 2024

Temporary relief

The quest for faster and sustainable economic growth will remain elusive for years even if we move in the right direction.
Fear in Britain
08 Aug, 2024

Fear in Britain

MORE than a week after the brutal and tragic stabbing of three young girls in Southport, the UK continues to grapple...
GB tax grievances
08 Aug, 2024

GB tax grievances

THE traders of Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting for the past two weeks against the collection of federal taxes...