Baloch rights group BYC rejects ‘proxy’ label, calls for independent inquiry over allegations

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) on Tuesday rejected the label of “proxy of terrorist organisations and criminal mafias” used for it recently by the military and called for an independent inquiry of all allegations against the group.

The BYC kicked off a protest in Gwadar on July 28, following arrests and deadly clashes with security forces, against alleged human rights violations and exploitation of the province’s resources.

Prominent leaders were arrested in the ensuing days, prompting widespread protests. The BYC signed an agreement with the provincial government on August 2 and agreed to end the protest following the fulfilment of its demands, including the release of all those arrested.

However, distrust between the government and BYC leadership deepened after fresh recriminations over the killing of a protester in Noshki and demonstrations by the group are still ongoing.

A day ago, the military spokesperson denounced the rights movement and alleged that the “proxy” was tasked to defame and spread propaganda against law enforcement agencies, as well as make development projects in the province controversial.

“The method of action is through gathering a mob through foreign funding and a foreign stance, persuade innocent citizens around that mob, challenge the state’s writ … and feign innocence when the state responds,” the spokesperson had said.

In a rejoinder to the allegations issued today, the BYC rejected the label and said the military spokesperson’s press conference against the group only served to vindicate and endorse the BYC’s stance.

The BYC called for the military to set up an inquiry committee through a neutral third party or human rights organisation to investigate the allegations against the group, saying it would present itself before any court if the claims were proved correct.

It alleged that it was the practice of the army to silence dissent and suppress regional political movements through various monikers and labels.

The BYC maintained that it was a peaceful political movement of the people with strong popular support, strength and power throughout Balochistan.

The group made it clear that it would not retreat from its public struggle or buckle down due to any pressure but would further organise and intensify its campaign against the myriad human rights issues in the province such as extrajudicial killings and abductions.

“Being an external proxy or being externally funded is not part of our political traditions. Our struggle is and will continue to be based on principle and ideology, and our strength is only the Baloch people.”