Imran ‘ready to apologise’ if PTI role in riots proved

• Vows to expel, prosecute any supporter implicated by CCTV evidence

• Seeks an apology for being manhandled by Rangers personnel at time of arrest on May 9

• £190m case may conclude next week after prosecution withdraws 14 witnesses

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday offered to apologise for the May 9 riots, provided the involvement of PTI supporters in the violent protests was proved.

His remarks came during a media talk at the Adiala Jail following the proceedings of the £190 million corruption reference against him and Bushra Bibi.

Mr Khan said if CCTV footage identified that the PTI workers had trespassed and attacked government installations, he would not only apologise, but also expel those people from the party, and ensure their prosecution before a court of law.

The ex-PM, however, pointed out that he too was manhandled on May 9, as Rangers had dragged him from the premises of the Islamabad High Court despite the fact that he was “the most popular leader in Pakistan” and enjoyed a good repute at the international level.

Mr Khan reiterated his stance that those who were behind his arrest owed him an apology.

Citing the ISPR chief’s recent presser at which the military spokesman said that the establishment’s position on the May 9 incident was unchanged, Mr Khan said the PTI would not forget that day, either.

He said the PTI is also an aggrieved party of the May 9 mayhem, as its workers and leaders were tortured and not allowed to participate in the elections.

Mr Khan recalled that he had demanded a judicial commission to probe the May 9 violence since there was nothing that would connect the party with the violence.

Responding to a question about the use of petrol bomb, Mr Khan said these were used outside the Zaman Park and anyone identified throwing them at the government building must be taken to task.

Commenting on the DG ISPR’s remarks that a mafia is running a paid campaign against Pakistan, Mr Khan said the establishment had narrated the corruption stories of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari a few years ago, and yet it imposed them on the country through rigged elections. He said the army is a national institution and everyone should defend its sanctity.

He said Bangladesh’s former PM Sheikh Hasina had appointed an army chief of her choice, but he refused to open fire on his own people. He claimed that the situation in Pakistan is even worse since there is more unemployment and higher inflation than in Bangladesh.

He said he did not idealise Bangladesh’s founder Sheikh Mujeebur Rehman and only cited some quotes from the Hamoodur Rehman Commission report while mentioning reasons behind the fall of Dhaka.

Mr Khan said PTI never wants chaos and was ready to talk with the establishment for the betterment of people; however, if someone is not interested in dialogue then he would not insist. He expressed apprehensions that the incumbent leaders of ruling parties would flee the country and called for placing them on the exit control list, adding that his name may also be placed on that list.

Witnesses withdrawn

The trial in the £190m case is likely to conclude by next week as NAB withdrew 14 witnesses on Wednesday.

There were 59 prosecution witnesses in the case. Ten witnesses were already given up by anti-graft watchdog, while 35 witnesses were produced before the accountability court and have been cross-examined by the defence counsel.

The last prosecution witness was the investigation officer of NAB.

The bureau on Wednes­day informed accountability judge Nasir Javed Rana that it would not produce 14 witnesses after the defence counsel filed an application for summoning of the remaining witnesses.

The sudden withdrawal of these witnesses has created a situation in which the court may end the trial next week, which otherwise would take about a month to complete.

Meanwhile, PTI’s legal team filed an application seeking acquittal of Bushra Bibi.

In the reference, NAB alleges that the cabinet led by then-PM Imran Khan had approved a confidential deed in 2019 to give 190m pounds — seized by the UK’s National Crime Agency and returned to Pakistan — back to property tycoon Malik Riaz. The case alleges that Mr Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi got billions of rupees in return and land measuring hundreds of kanals from Bahria Town for “legalising” the money.

Published in Dawn, August 8th, 2024