E-Paper | August 07, 2024

Political vendetta will weaken state, says PPP

Amjad Mahmood Published August 7, 2024 Updated August 7, 2024 09:12am

LAHORE: The general secretary of the Punjab PPP chapter, Syed Hassan Murtaza, has said that political vendetta will weaken the state and, therefore, no one should be victimised on the basis of one’s political affiliation.

Speaking at a ceremony held here on Tuesday to mark the death anniversary of two party workers hanged by the army dictator Gen Ziaul Haq in 1983, he said that no one should be victimised on the basis of one’s political affiliation, warning that such an action would weaken the state.

In order to strengthen the country, the Pakistan Peoples Party has weakened itself, he claimed.

He opposed making unelected and apolitical people part of the government at the cost of weakening the political forces.

He claimed that the PPP did not support army generals, but it is with the armed forces of the country.

The PPP leader said the party is in power today because of the sacrifices rendered by workers during the struggle against military dictators.

Rana Farooq Saeed said the PPP fought dictatorship and steered the country out of difficult times.

Referring to ongoing crisis in Bangladesh, he said Gen Yahya and his followers allowed Mukti Bahini to establish itself in East Pa­­kistan. He said had negotiations been held with Ben­g­a­lis at that time, Pakistan wo­­­uld not have been in trouble.

Shahada Jabin, Haji Azi­zur Rahman Chan, Allama Yusuf Awan, Rana Mansha, Neelam Jabbar, Afnan Sa­­d­iq Lone, Dr Khayyam Haf­e­­ez, Dr Zar­r­­ar Yusuf, Rana Bilal Faro­­oq, Raza Nadeem Haider, Aamir Naseer Butt, Nadia Shah and Dr Rafiq also attended the ceremony.

Published in Dawn, August 7th, 2024

