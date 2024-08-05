Stability concerns prompt PPP to push for ‘re-poll’

• Bukhari calls on PML-N to ‘deliver’, says president has been pushing for dialogue

• Party leaders say govt’s stance on IPP contracts, attitude in Punjab ‘straining ties’

ISLAMABAD / KARACHI: The country’s political landscape saw another dramatic shift on Sunday as the PPP hinted at the possibility of ‘re-elections’ if the ruling party could not deliver.

The PPP, a major ally of the ruling PML-N, has advised the government to dissolve the National Assembly if it faces serious existential threats, citing concerns over recent narratives targeting Benazir Bhutto’s administration and a perceived marginalisation of PPP legislators in Punjab.

The government, however, has remained silent on the PPP’s statement, apparently to avoid confrontation with its main coalition partner.

The PPP’s demand comes as political analysts suggest that both government and opposition leaders, particularly the PTI, have hinted at a potential political meltdown in November or December.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif should advise dissolving the National Assembly and call for re-elections if the government is under serious threats,” PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari said in a statement on Sunday.

“If the government has such threats, then why it has not shared these with us (PPP)?” he wondered.

Mr Bukhari expressed no confidence in the government’s performance, insisting, “We are ready to strengthen the government, provided it delivers.” He said that President Asif Ali Zardari, who is also PPP’s co-chairman, is willing to mediate between the government and PTI if they were ready for dialogue.

He reaffirmed the PPP’s belief in parliamentary supremacy and expressed confidence that the current political crisis would be resolved constitutionally. He also credited former prime minister Benazir Bhutto for Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan, asserting that Mr Sharif could not return if Pervez Musharraf hadn’t given up his uniform.

Mr Bukhari said the PPP had decided before the Feb 8 polls to nominate Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari as the next prime minister. Despite serious reservations about the election results, the PPP accepted them to ensure democratic continuity. He also accused the ECP of incompetence in holding fair elections.

Mr Bukhari pointed to nationwide protests over high electricity tariffs as evidence of the government’s failure to address key issues. The government, he said, must come up with solutions to provide relief to the masses.

When contacted, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar was reluctant to comment on the PPP’s statement, saying: “No comments.”

Pildat chairman and analyst Ahmed Bilal Mehmoob suggested that Mr Bukhari’s comments might stem from recent statements by PML-N and PTI leaders predicting a political meltdown later this year.

He mentioned that Defence Minister Khawaja Asif recently warned of a potential constitutional crisis in November or December, while PTI leaders hope for a political shift in their favour following Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s retirement in October. He speculated that the PPP might be using pressure tactics to fulfil their demands from the government.

The Pildat chief, however, said there could be no serious threat to the government if the power circles, which had brought PPP and PML-N together to run the government, did not want any change.

‘Narrative against Benazir’

Meanwhile, PPP sources said the recent narrative built by the government against the Benazir Bhutto regime of the 1990s for its contracts with independent power producers (IPPs) to “shift the blame” and a “cold-hearted” attitude towards the party legislators in Punjab have led to a fresh strain in ties.

PPP leaders expressed their frustration, lamenting they are kept in the dark about the country’s political and economic direction and are unsure “who’s calling the shots”.

“All of a sudden, a narrative has been recently built against the 1994 government of BB Shaheed,” a senior party leader said, referring to Benazir Bhutto. Secondly, the party feels isolated in Punjab despite standing with the “not-so-popular government” in the province.

The PPP legislators in the province, another leader said, kept complaining to the party leadership about their “ineffectiveness” due to the PML-N’s government “arrogant attitude” and keeping them at distance despite being a key ally of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Shazia Marri, a senior party leader and spokesperson, confirmed that the gulf between the PPP and PML-N is widening. She cited several issues, including the non-implementation of agreed terms, lack of pre-budget consultation, and growing “political hatred” and “fast-shrinking political space” within the PML-N ranks.

“It’s not acceptable for the PML-N to turn to its ally [PPP] only when it needs numbers in parliament for legislation or to meet quorum requirements,” Ms Marri told Dawn.

Published in Dawn, August 5th, 2024