CJP Isa donates ancestral land near Ziarat Residency to Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: As the Indepen­dence Day celebrations approach, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa has gifted 31,680 square feet of his ancestral land to the people of Balochistan.

A letter signed by CJP Isa along with his brother Qazi Azmat Isa, dated August 2, 2024, informed the chief secretary of Balochistan that their ancestral land, which lies adjacent to the Quaid-i-Azam’s Residency at Zia­rat, has been donated for the benefit of the people to use as an environmental centre and licensed to the government of Balochistan free of cost.

The letter also enclosed relevant documents, which set out the terms of licence.

It stated that Pakistan is approaching 77 years of in­­dependence, and if the government agrees, the gift for the people would take effect on the auspicious day of August 14, 2024.

Copies of the letter have also been sent to President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail and Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti.

Earlier on May 20, the CJP de­­ci­ded to put on display a precious gift — Gol­den Kaaba Door’s Pen — at the Supreme Court Muse­­um after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif grants app­roval under the Tosha­kh­ana procedures. The gol­den Kaaba Door’s Pen was presented to Chief Justice Isa by Secretary General of the Muslim World League Dr Moham­mad bin Abdul Karim Al Issa, who is also the chairman of the Organisation of Muslim Scholars, when he called on the CJP on April 8 during his visit to Pakistan.

Lawyers meet Justice Shah

Meanwhile, in a separate development, vice chairman of the Islamabad Bar Council Adil Aziz Qazi, along with member of the Khyber Pakhtun­kh­­wa Ahmed Farooq Khat­tak and member of the Punjab Bar Council Imran Akram Bodhla, on Tues­d­­ay met senior puisne judge of the Supr­eme Cou­rt, Jus­tice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah.

The delegation discus­sed several critical issues, including the necessity of convening a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan to approve judicial commission rules and ensure that all vacant positions were fil­led on the basis of merit and adherence to established rules.

The delegation apprised Justice Shah that such a step was essential to up­­h­o­­ld the integrity and effic­i­ency of the judicial system.

In the interest of the public and to protect the basic rights of litigants, the delegation highlighted the need for proper scheduling and hearing of cases and appeals of the general public in the Supreme Court.

The meeting also addressed concerns regarding the decision in the Mubarak Saani case and expressed their reservation and views of all the bar councils and associations and legal fraternity.

