E-Paper | August 06, 2024

Govt to cut returns to bring down power tariffs

Khaleeq Kiani Published August 6, 2024 Updated August 6, 2024 10:28am

ISLAMABAD: With growing unease over unaffordable energy tariffs, the government is working on reducing the return on equity (ROE) for its plants and offering improved prices to attract additional investments in hydrocarbon exploration and development.

Informed sources told Dawn that the government had already decided to scale down the ROE for public sector power projects, including hydropower. Since most of the ongoing projects’ financials were linked to local and international debt, different financial models were being looked into. What could be a trade-off between a revision in return on government equity and a dent in the budget or the financials of generation companies is yet to be examined.

The government has also decided in principle to sell profitable energy sector entities like Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd, Pakistan Petroleum Ltd, and Pakistan State Oil to Global Capable Companies (GCCs) through strategic divestment and management control. Work is also being pushed again to separate gas companies’ pipeline and transmission businesses from distribution activities and then privatise them.

In this respect, the government is finalising working models for buying back old and inefficient legal power plants through Pakistan investment bonds and expediting talks with provinces to effectively implement weighted average cost of gas (WACOG), including local gas and imported LNG. The government is also re-arranging monthly LNG cargoes within the existing annual envelope with Qatar for efficient and enhanced utilisation in the power sector.

Plans selling profitable energy firms to global majors

On the other hand, the government is currently in talks with China for a G2G engagement in the exploration side, for which an offshore basin and benchmarking study has already been completed. A total of 24 offshore blocks have been identified for auction. The Chinese government has already acquired substantial seismic data in the offshore area through three major offshore expeditions.

Simultaneously, the government has also engaged international consultancy services like Wood Mackenzie, LMKR, and KPMG for the fresh push for tight gas policy, a fresh attempt for offshore exploration based on results of past failures and the real causes of circular debt and cashflow issues in the gas sector.

In this regard, the government is expected to announce “some compelling incentives” shortly for exploration and offer both onshore and offshore concession blocks.

To enhance electricity demand, seasonal electricity tariffs would be launched ahead of the upcoming winter, encouraging automobile firms to rapidly grow the electric vehicle segment and providing discounted financing for hybrid automobiles. Ahead of winter, the government would also offer discounted and instalment-based financing for electric home appliances, particularly in water heating and space heating.

The sources said the government was now shifting its decision-making strategy from a socio-political orientation to an economic and commercial perspective on the pattern of Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern nations where most economic decisions stood outsourced to international consultancy firms and GCCs. The GCCs are offshore entities that support global parent companies through the synergy of the expert pool that is moved from one country to another depending on specific requirements instead of large staff at all destinations.

Published in Dawn, August 6th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hasina’s fall
Updated 06 Aug, 2024

Hasina’s fall

In Sheikh Hasina’s fall lie lessons for all developing states, particularly those in South Asia, which share many sociopolitical traits with Bangladesh.
Right-sizing
06 Aug, 2024

Right-sizing

THE long-awaited move to slash the size of the federal government in line with the stipulations of the 18th ...
Roads and rains
06 Aug, 2024

Roads and rains

PROPER urban drainage was long considered an infrastructural issue that was supposed to be dealt with by the civic...
Pending cases
Updated 05 Aug, 2024

Pending cases

To limit the growing pendency of cases, the SC should also address the practice of seeking and giving adjournments on frivolous grounds.
Looking for justice
05 Aug, 2024

Looking for justice

MISOGYNY is a badge of honour in our society. As morality and family pride rest on the conduct and appearance of...
Hate crimes in UK
05 Aug, 2024

Hate crimes in UK

IN the wake of the tragic stabbing of three girls in Southport, a dangerous trend has emerged across the UK: a surge...